Philadelphia Union Tops Orlando City SC,4-2

February 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union kicked off the 2025 MLS season with a 4-2 win against Orlando City SC on Saturday night at Inter & Co Stadium. The four goals tied the Union's most goals scored in a season opener, set in 2023 with a 4-1 win against Columbus Crew. The Union improved to an 8-4-4 record in season openers as Orlando suffered its first-ever loss in a season opener since joining the league in 2015. In the first half, Marco Pašalić scored in the eighth minute to put Orlando on the board first. The Union responded in the 23rd minute when forward Tai Baribo tapped in defender Kai Wagner's cross. In the 48th minute, Daniel Gazdag put away Homegrown midfielder Quinn Sullivan's cross to take the lead for Philadelphia. Three minutes later, forward Mikael Uhre capitalized off an Orlando mistake to put the Union ahead 3-1. In the 64th minute, Baribo scored his second goal of the night, finishing a cross from Homegrown debutant Frankie Westfield. In the 79th minute, Pašalić scored his second goal of the night, sealing the final score, 4-2.

The Union will host its home opener against FC Cincinnati at Subaru Park on Saturday, March 1 (7:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

Orlando City SC 2 - Philadelphia Union 4

Inter & Co Stadium (Orlando, FL)

Saturday, February 22, 2025

Referee: Rubiel Vazquez

Assistant Referees: Nick Uranga, Jose Da Silva

Fourth Official: Alyssa Nichols

VAR: Kevin Terry Jr

VAR Assistant: Mike Kampmeinert

Weather: 65 degrees and cloudy.

GOALS/ASSISTS

ORL - Marco Pašalić (Ojeda, Atuesta) 8'

PHI - Tai Baribo (Wagner) 24'

PHI - Daniel Gazdag (Sullivan, Wagner) 48'

PHI - Mikael Uhre 51'

PHI - Tai Baribo (Westfield) 64'

ORL - Marco Pašalić (Muriel) 79'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

ORL - César Araújo (caution) 31'

PHI - Mikael Uhre (caution) 33'

PHI - Jovan Lukic (caution) 58'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Olwethu Makhanya, Jakob Glesnes, Frankie Westfield (Olivier Mbaizo 88'); Danley Jean Jacques, Jovan Lukic, Quinn Sullivan, Daniel Gazdag (Ian Glavinovich 84'); Mikael Uhre (Alejandro Bedoya 71'), Tai Baribo (Chris Donovan 71').

Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick, Neil Pierre, Jesus Bueno, Jeremy Rafanello, Cavan Sullivan.

Orlando City SC: Pedro Gallese; Rafael Santos, David Brekalo, Rodrigo Schlegel, Dagur Thorhallsson (Alex Freeman 56'); César Araújo, Eduard Atuesta (Joran Gerbet 71'), Iván Angulo (Nico Rodríguez 80'), Martín Ojeda, Marco Pašalić; Ramiro Enrique (Luis Muriel 56').

Substitutes not used: Javier Otero, Thomas Williams, Gustavo Caraballo, Colin Guske, Kyle Smith.

TEAM NOTES

The Union opened their 16th MLS season with a 4-2 win against Orlando City to improve to an 8-4-4 record in season openers.

With the win, Philadelphia handed Orlando City SC their first-ever loss in a season opener since joining the MLS in 2015.

With four goals tonight, the Union tied their record for most goals scored in a season opener, set in 2023 with a 4-1 win against Columbus Crew.

Head Coach Bradley Carnell obtained his first win in his first official match with the Union.

Goalkeeper Andre Blake made his 300th appearance for the Union across all competitions tonight.

Olwethu Makhanya, Frankie Westfield and Jovan Lukic earned their first starts and appearances for the Union tonight.

Homegrown defenders Frankie Westfield and Neil Pierre made the matchday roster for the first time in their careers after signing short-term agreements to be eligible for selection for tonight's match.

Frankie Westfield became the 15th Homegrown player in club history to make a start and just the 10th to start the season opener. He earned his first career assist in his debut tonight.

Defender Ian Glavinovich made his first appearance for the Philadelphia Union tonight.

Tai Baribo scored twice tonight to surpass the 10th goal mark in the MLS and to record his sixth career multi-goal match, across all MLS competitions.

