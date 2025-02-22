St. Louis CITY SC Signs 2025 MLS SuperDraft Pick Joey Zalinsky to First Team Contract
February 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
St. Louis - St. Louis CITY SC have signed MLS SuperDraft pick Joey Zalinsky to a first team contract through the 2025 season, with club options for 2026, 2027 and 2028. Zalinsky is available for selection in St. Louis' MLS opener against Colorado Rapids at Energizer Park.
Selected in the second round (No. 37 overall) out of Rutgers University, the defender impressed during the recent preseason, appearing in five of the team's six matches.
"Joey stood out to us in the SuperDraft and has impressed the staff with his effort and work ethic during the preseason camps," said Lutz Pfannenstiel, Sporting Director. "He has shown that he has what it takes to contribute to our squad, and we are looking forward to helping him reach his full potential within our game model."
Zalinsky, a native of New Jersey, came through the New York Red Bulls academy pipeline. A member of the Red Bulls since 2016, Zalinsky debuted for the Red Bulls II squad in September 2020, making 17 appearances with the team as a 17-year-old. At the collegiate level, Zalinsky scored two goals and recorded two assists in 59 appearances for Rutgers University.
TRANSACTION: St. Louis CITY SC signed Joey Zalinsky through the 2025 MLS season with club options for 2026, 2027 and 2028.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from February 22, 2025
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Harold Osorio and Sam Williams to Short-Term Loan Agreements - Chicago Fire FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Transfer Defender Micael to Séria A Side SE Palmeiras for Largest Fee in Club History - Houston Dynamo FC
- Colorado Rapids Call up Anderson Rosa on Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against St. Louis - Colorado Rapids
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs 2025 MLS SuperDraft Pick Joey Zalinsky to First Team Contract - St. Louis City SC
- FC Cincinnati Add FC Cincinnati 2 Defender Noah Adnan to Roster on Short-Term Agreement - FC Cincinnati
- Toronto FC Acquire International Roster Slot from Houston Dynamo FC - Toronto FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Acquires $300,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Toronto FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- MNUFC Announces Roster Ahead of 2025 Season Opener - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami CF Expands Growth with Ten Key Partnership Renewals Ahead of the Highly Anticipated 2025 Season - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Sign Luca Orellano to a Long-Term Contract Extension - FC Cincinnati
- Toronto FC Sign Defender Zane Monlouis - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Kicks off 2025 MLS Season in Atlanta - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Louis City SC Stories
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs 2025 MLS SuperDraft Pick Joey Zalinsky to First Team Contract
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Former U.S. International Midfielder Alfredo Morales
- St. Louis CITY SC Acquires $1,000,000 in GAM from the Philadelphia Union for Indiana Vassilev
- Forever City Red: St. Louis City SC Unveils New Primary Kit
- St. Louis CITY SC Ends Coachella Valley Invitational on a High Note