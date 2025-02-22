St. Louis CITY SC Signs 2025 MLS SuperDraft Pick Joey Zalinsky to First Team Contract

February 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis - St. Louis CITY SC have signed MLS SuperDraft pick Joey Zalinsky to a first team contract through the 2025 season, with club options for 2026, 2027 and 2028. Zalinsky is available for selection in St. Louis' MLS opener against Colorado Rapids at Energizer Park.

Selected in the second round (No. 37 overall) out of Rutgers University, the defender impressed during the recent preseason, appearing in five of the team's six matches.

"Joey stood out to us in the SuperDraft and has impressed the staff with his effort and work ethic during the preseason camps," said Lutz Pfannenstiel, Sporting Director. "He has shown that he has what it takes to contribute to our squad, and we are looking forward to helping him reach his full potential within our game model."

Zalinsky, a native of New Jersey, came through the New York Red Bulls academy pipeline. A member of the Red Bulls since 2016, Zalinsky debuted for the Red Bulls II squad in September 2020, making 17 appearances with the team as a 17-year-old. At the collegiate level, Zalinsky scored two goals and recorded two assists in 59 appearances for Rutgers University.

TRANSACTION: St. Louis CITY SC signed Joey Zalinsky through the 2025 MLS season with club options for 2026, 2027 and 2028.

