Midfielder Eric Klein Available Tonight on Short-Term Agreement
February 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - New England Revolution II midfielder Eric Klein has been called up by the Revolution on a Short-Term Agreement, making him eligible for selection in tonight's MLS season-opening match at Nashville SC. The 8:30 p.m. ET kickoff at GEODIS Park is available to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub HD2 (WBZ-FM), and on 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.
Klein, 18, signed an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract with Revolution II in September 2024. In last year's MLS NEXT Pro campaign, the 2023-24 Revolution Academy Player of the Year led New England's second team in minutes played (2,125) and games started (23). The Manheim, Penn. native tallied one goal and three assists with the second team in the 2024 season.
TRANSACTION: New England Revolution sign Revolution II midfielder Eric Klein on Short-Term Agreement on Feb. 22, 2025.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from February 22, 2025
- Minnesota United Falls 1-0 to LAFC in 2025 Season Opener - Minnesota United FC
- Midfielder Eric Klein Available Tonight on Short-Term Agreement - New England Revolution
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Midfielder Diego Gonzalez to Short-Term Loan - Houston Dynamo FC
- New York City FC Midfielder Santiago Rodríguez Joins Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas on a Permanent Transfer - New York City FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2025 Roster Construction Ahead of MLS Season - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Inter Miami CF Kicks off 2025 Season with Elevated Food and Beverage Program - Inter Miami CF
- Sounders FC Kicks off 2025 MLS Season Saturday Night against Charlotte FC at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Harold Osorio and Sam Williams to Short-Term Loan Agreements - Chicago Fire FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Transfer Defender Micael to Séria A Side SE Palmeiras for Largest Fee in Club History - Houston Dynamo FC
- Colorado Rapids Call up Anderson Rosa on Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against St. Louis - Colorado Rapids
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs 2025 MLS SuperDraft Pick Joey Zalinsky to First Team Contract - St. Louis City SC
- FC Cincinnati Add FC Cincinnati 2 Defender Noah Adnan to Roster on Short-Term Agreement - FC Cincinnati
- Toronto FC Acquire International Roster Slot from Houston Dynamo FC - Toronto FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Acquires $300,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Toronto FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- MNUFC Announces Roster Ahead of 2025 Season Opener - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami CF Expands Growth with Ten Key Partnership Renewals Ahead of the Highly Anticipated 2025 Season - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Sign Luca Orellano to a Long-Term Contract Extension - FC Cincinnati
- Toronto FC Sign Defender Zane Monlouis - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Kicks off 2025 MLS Season in Atlanta - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New England Revolution Stories
- Midfielder Eric Klein Available Tonight on Short-Term Agreement
- Revolution Announce Updates to Technical Staff for 2025 Season
- Revolution Open 2025 MLS Season on Saturday at Nashville SC
- Jordan's Furniture Is the New Official Furniture and Mattress Retailer of the New England Revolution
- Revolution Defeat Hartford Athletic, 2-0, in Preseason Finale