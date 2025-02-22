Midfielder Eric Klein Available Tonight on Short-Term Agreement

February 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - New England Revolution II midfielder Eric Klein has been called up by the Revolution on a Short-Term Agreement, making him eligible for selection in tonight's MLS season-opening match at Nashville SC. The 8:30 p.m. ET kickoff at GEODIS Park is available to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub HD2 (WBZ-FM), and on 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.

Klein, 18, signed an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract with Revolution II in September 2024. In last year's MLS NEXT Pro campaign, the 2023-24 Revolution Academy Player of the Year led New England's second team in minutes played (2,125) and games started (23). The Manheim, Penn. native tallied one goal and three assists with the second team in the 2024 season.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution sign Revolution II midfielder Eric Klein on Short-Term Agreement on Feb. 22, 2025.

