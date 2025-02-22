FC Cincinnati Sign Luca Orellano to a Long-Term Contract Extension

February 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati have signed midfielder Luca Orellano to a contract extension through the 2029 season, the club announced today. The deal keeps the dynamic young player in Cincinnati long term, after the club exercised the purchase option on his loan from Brazilian Serie A side Vasco de Gama at the end of the 2024 season.

Orellano will still occupy a senior roster spot and international roster spot, and below the Designated Player threshold using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).

Orellano electrified in his first season with the Orange and Blue after joining the club, on-loan, from Vasco da Gama in January 2024. The Argentine midfielder appeared in 42 matches across all competitions last season, second-most among all Cincinnati players, scoring 12 goals and seven assists.

In Orellano's breakout season, the Argentine was named to the MLS All-Star Team and was a finalist for the MLS Newcomer of the Year award. He also dazzled with two long-range goals, including his impressive free kick MLS Goal of the Year on August 31 against CF Montréal, which was tracked at 79.81 yards, the longest free kick goal since MLS started tracking the stat in 2010.

Twice Orellano was named the MLS Player of the Matchday last season, both came after his two-goal performances at Toronto FC in May and against Montréal in August.

TRANSACTION: On February 22, 2025, FC Cincinnati sign midfielder Luca Orellano to a contract extension through the 2029 season.

