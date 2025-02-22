FC Cincinnati Sign Luca Orellano to a Long-Term Contract Extension
February 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati have signed midfielder Luca Orellano to a contract extension through the 2029 season, the club announced today. The deal keeps the dynamic young player in Cincinnati long term, after the club exercised the purchase option on his loan from Brazilian Serie A side Vasco de Gama at the end of the 2024 season.
Orellano will still occupy a senior roster spot and international roster spot, and below the Designated Player threshold using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).
Orellano electrified in his first season with the Orange and Blue after joining the club, on-loan, from Vasco da Gama in January 2024. The Argentine midfielder appeared in 42 matches across all competitions last season, second-most among all Cincinnati players, scoring 12 goals and seven assists.
In Orellano's breakout season, the Argentine was named to the MLS All-Star Team and was a finalist for the MLS Newcomer of the Year award. He also dazzled with two long-range goals, including his impressive free kick MLS Goal of the Year on August 31 against CF Montréal, which was tracked at 79.81 yards, the longest free kick goal since MLS started tracking the stat in 2010.
Twice Orellano was named the MLS Player of the Matchday last season, both came after his two-goal performances at Toronto FC in May and against Montréal in August.
TRANSACTION: On February 22, 2025, FC Cincinnati sign midfielder Luca Orellano to a contract extension through the 2029 season.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from February 22, 2025
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Harold Osorio and Sam Williams to Short-Term Loan Agreements - Chicago Fire FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Transfer Defender Micael to Séria A Side SE Palmeiras for Largest Fee in Club History - Houston Dynamo FC
- Colorado Rapids Call up Anderson Rosa on Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against St. Louis - Colorado Rapids
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs 2025 MLS SuperDraft Pick Joey Zalinsky to First Team Contract - St. Louis City SC
- FC Cincinnati Add FC Cincinnati 2 Defender Noah Adnan to Roster on Short-Term Agreement - FC Cincinnati
- Toronto FC Acquire International Roster Slot from Houston Dynamo FC - Toronto FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Acquires $300,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Toronto FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- MNUFC Announces Roster Ahead of 2025 Season Opener - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami CF Expands Growth with Ten Key Partnership Renewals Ahead of the Highly Anticipated 2025 Season - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Sign Luca Orellano to a Long-Term Contract Extension - FC Cincinnati
- Toronto FC Sign Defender Zane Monlouis - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Kicks off 2025 MLS Season in Atlanta - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- FC Cincinnati Add FC Cincinnati 2 Defender Noah Adnan to Roster on Short-Term Agreement
- FC Cincinnati Sign Luca Orellano to a Long-Term Contract Extension
- FC Cincinnati Open MLS 2025 Season at Home against the New York Red Bulls
- Tune in: FC Cincinnati Begin 2025 MLS Campaign against New York Red Bulls
- New Food, Beverages and Merchandise to be Offered at TQL Stadium for 2025 Season