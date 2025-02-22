Houston Dynamo FC Sign Midfielder Diego Gonzalez to Short-Term Loan

February 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC have signed Houston Dynamo 2 midfielder Diego Gonzalez to a short-term loan for tonight's match versus FC Dallas.

