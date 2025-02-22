Nashville Soccer Club Earns Scoreless Draw with New England Revolution in 2025 Season Opener

February 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club kicked off its 2025 Major League Soccer season Saturday night with its third-straight home opening shutout in a scoreless draw vs. the New England Revolution at GEODIS Park.

Everyone N: Five players made their Nashville SC debuts Saturday night: defenders Wyatt Meyer and Andy Najar and midfielders Matthew Corcoran, Ahmed Qasem, and Eddi Tagseth. Corcoran, Meyer, Qasem and Tagseth all recorded their MLS debuts, with Meyer's 90-minute shift also serving as his professional debut. It was the second time the Boys in Gold had four players make their MLS regular season debut in the same match (also Aug. 12, 2020, vs. FC Dallas).

The kids are alright: At 19 years and five days old, Corcoran became the youngest player and first teenager to start for Nashville SC. The record was previously held by Jack Maher who was 20 years and 352 days when he made his first start on Oct. 14, 2020, at Houston Dynamo FC.

Another no from Joe: Saturday's scoreless draw was Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis' 50 th shutout as a Boy in Gold and his third-straight clean sheet in MLS home-opening matches (2023-25). Willis has recorded four shutouts in his last nine regular season appearances vs. the New England Revolution.

Next up: Nashville SC will play its first road match of the 2025 MLS season when it visits the New York Red Bulls at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday, March 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Notes:

Nashville SC:

is 2W-3L-5D all-time vs. the New England Revolution

is 1W-1L-4D all-time in MLS home-opening matches and 1W-0L-3D in GEODIS Park openers

is 34W-18L-31D all-time at home in MLS play

is 2W-1L-2D all-time in the month of February in MLS regular season play

is 41W-37L-40D all-time vs. Eastern Conference opponents in MLS play

is 37W-41L-47D all-time on weekends in MLS play

matched its record for most players to make MLS regular season debuts in the same match with four: Corcoran, Meyer, Qasem and Tagseth

matched its record for most players 21 and younger to appear in the same game with Corcoran (19 years, 5 days) and Qasem (21 years, 226 days)

outshot the New England Revolution 14 to 10 and recorded 1.08 expected goals (xG) to New England's 0.66 xG

Matthew Corcoran

is the youngest player and first teenager to start for Nashville SC

made his MLS and Nashville SC debut

Jack Maher led the team with 95.2% passing accuracy (minimum 59 passes)

Wyatt Meyer made his professional, MLS and Nashville SC debut

Andy Najar made his Nashville SC debut

Ethan O'Brien made his first Nashville SC matchday roster, becoming the first Huntsville City Football Club signed player to earn a short-term call up for an MLS match with NSC

Ahmed Qasem

made his MLS and Nashville SC debut when he subbed on in the 77 th minute

became the first Swede to appear in an MLS match for the Boys in Gold

Adem Sipić made his first MLS matchday roster, becoming the second Nashville SC homegrown player to do so (also, Isaiah Jones)

Sam Surridge led the team with 0.67 expected goals (xG)

Eddi Tagseth

made his Nashville SC and MLS debut, becoming the first Norwegian to appear in an MLS match for the Boys in Gold

earned Nashville SC Man of the Match honors

Joe Willis

recorded his 50 th Nashville SC regular season shutout

earned his fourth career MLS clean sheet vs. New England, all with Nashville SC

has started in all six of Nashville SC's MLS home-opening matches

Walker Zimmerman has appeared in all six of Nashville SC's MLS home-opening matches

Box score:

Nashville SC (0W-0L-1D) vs. New England Revolution (0W-0L-1D)

Feb. 22, 2025 - GEODIS Park

Final score:

NSH: 0

NE: 0

Discipline:

NE: Mamadou Fofana (Caution) 36'

NSH: Matthew Corcoran (Caution) 64'

NE: Jackson Yueill (Caution) 65'

Lineups:

NSH starters: Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jack Maher, Walker Zimmerman (C), Wyatt Meyer, Andy Najar; Matthew Corcoran, Alex Muyl (Ahmed Qasem 77'), Eddi Tagseth (Jonathan Pérez 90'); Sam Surridge, Hany Mukhtar

Substitutes: Brian Schwake, Jeisson Palacios, Teal Bunbury, Josh Bauer, Taylor Washington, Ethan O'Brien, Adem Sipić

NE starters: Aljaž Ivačič; Mamadou Fofana, Brayan Ceballos, Ilay Feingold, Brandon Bye; Carlos Gil (C), Jackson Yueill, Ignatius Ganago, Luca Langoni (Luis Diaz 77'), Alhassan Yusuf; Leonardo Campana

Substitutes: Alexander Bono, Andrew Farrell, Tanner Beason, Wyatt Omsberg, Jack Panayotou, Noel Buck, Maximiliano Urruti, Eric Klein,

Match officials:

Referee: Marco DeOliveira II

AR1: Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho

AR2: Gianni Facchini

4TH: Jorge Gonzalez

VAR: Craig Lowry

AVAR: Matt Thompson

Weather: 34 degrees and clear

