Chicago Fire FC Signs Harold Osorio and Sam Williams to Short-Term Loan Agreements

February 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has signed Chicago Fire FC II midfielders Harold Osorio and Sam Williams to short-term agreements. Both Osorio and Williams will be available for today's MLS regular season opening match against the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field.

Kickoff against Columbus is scheduled for at 6:30 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, and transmitted locally in English on WLS 890 AM and in Spanish on Que Buena 105.1 FM via the Uforia App.

Both Osorio and Williams took part in Chicago Fire's preseason camps, traveling with the team to West Palm Beach where both earned minutes against Brazilian First Division side Fortaleza and MLS Western Conference foe Sporting Kansas City. In the second leg of preseason, Osorio and Williams played against LAFC, Portland Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes at the Coachella Valley Invitational. Both also played in a closed-door scrimmage against Las Vegas Lights FC to close out preseason.

Osorio, 21, joined Chicago Fire II, the MLS NEXT Pro side of the Club, in August 2022 from Alianza Fútbol Club in El Salvador's Primera División. The El Salvador international has since played in 33 matches across all competitions for Chicago Fire II, including the MLS NEXT Pro regular season, MLS NEXT Pro playoffs and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Osorio scored nine goals as a midfielder in 2024, second on the team behind league-leading goal scorer David Poreba (18 goals).

Williams, 19, joined Chicago Fire II in January 2025 from the University of North Carolina. Williams began his career with the New York Red Bulls Academy, where he became the first graduate to reach 2,000 minutes for New York Red Bulls II during the 2022 USL Championship regular season as a 17-year-old. At North Carolina, Williams was named to the 2022 All-ACC Freshman and All-ACC Academic Teams.

The is the first short-term agreement for both Osorio and Williams. Per MLS rules, a Club may sign a player from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro or USL) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS regular season match rosters each season. However, that player may appear in no more than two MLS regular season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC (MLS) signs midfielders Harold Osorio and Sam Williams to Short-Term Agreements from Chicago Fire FC II (MLS NEXT Pro).

Name: Harold Osorio

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 145 lbs.

Date of Birth: Aug. 20, 2003

Hometown: Ciudad Delgado, El Salvador

Birthplace: San Salvador, El Salvador

Citizenship: El Salvador

Last Club: Chicago Fire FC II

Name: Sam Williams

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 162 lbs.

Date of Birth: March 18, 2005

Hometown: Tenafly, N.J.

Birthplace: Tenafly, N.J.

Citizenship: United States of America

Last Club: Chicago Fire FC II

