MNUFC Announces Roster Ahead of 2025 Season Opener

February 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United today announced its roster ahead of the team's 2025 Major League Soccer Season Opener against LAFC at BMO Stadium.

The match will kick off today, February 22, at 3:30 p.m. CT on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FOX, FOX9+, FOX Deportes and locally on MNUFC Radio ESPN 1500. The Loons then next week take on CF Montréal in their Home Opener game on Saturday, March 1 at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

FULL MNUFC ROSTER

No. Position Name Roster Status

1 GK Alec Smir Domestic

2 D Devin Padelford Homegrown, Domestic

5 D Nicolás Romero U22, International

7 M Sang Bin Jeong U22, International

8 M Joseph Rosales U.S. Permanent Resident

9 F Kelvin Yeboah Designated Player, International

13 D Anthony Markanich Domestic

14 F Tani Oluwaseyi U.S. Permanent Resident

15 D Michael Boxall U.S. Permanent Resident

17 M Robin Lod U.S. Permanent Resident

19 M Sam Shashoua Domestic

20 M Wil Trapp Domestic

21 F Bongokuhle Hlongwane U.S. Permanent Resident

22 M Hoyeon Jung International

23 D Morris Duggan International

24 D Kipp Keller Domestic

26 M Joaquín Pereyra Designated Player, International

27 D DJ Taylor Domestic

28 D Jefferson Diaz International

30 M Owen Gene U22, International

31 M Hassani Dotson Domestic

67 M Carlos Harvey U.S. Permanent Resident

90 M Loïc Mesanvi Domestic

97 GK Dayne St. Clair Domestic

The following players are on loan or unavailable and will not occupy international roster spot or slot on the roster:

No. Position Name Roster Status

99 F Jordan Adebayo-Smith On Loan

25 M Alejandro Bran On Loan

18 D Matúš Kmeť On Loan

