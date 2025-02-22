MNUFC Announces Roster Ahead of 2025 Season Opener
February 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United today announced its roster ahead of the team's 2025 Major League Soccer Season Opener against LAFC at BMO Stadium.
The match will kick off today, February 22, at 3:30 p.m. CT on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FOX, FOX9+, FOX Deportes and locally on MNUFC Radio ESPN 1500. The Loons then next week take on CF Montréal in their Home Opener game on Saturday, March 1 at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
FULL MNUFC ROSTER
No. Position Name Roster Status
1 GK Alec Smir Domestic
2 D Devin Padelford Homegrown, Domestic
5 D Nicolás Romero U22, International
7 M Sang Bin Jeong U22, International
8 M Joseph Rosales U.S. Permanent Resident
9 F Kelvin Yeboah Designated Player, International
13 D Anthony Markanich Domestic
14 F Tani Oluwaseyi U.S. Permanent Resident
15 D Michael Boxall U.S. Permanent Resident
17 M Robin Lod U.S. Permanent Resident
19 M Sam Shashoua Domestic
20 M Wil Trapp Domestic
21 F Bongokuhle Hlongwane U.S. Permanent Resident
22 M Hoyeon Jung International
23 D Morris Duggan International
24 D Kipp Keller Domestic
26 M Joaquín Pereyra Designated Player, International
27 D DJ Taylor Domestic
28 D Jefferson Diaz International
30 M Owen Gene U22, International
31 M Hassani Dotson Domestic
67 M Carlos Harvey U.S. Permanent Resident
90 M Loïc Mesanvi Domestic
97 GK Dayne St. Clair Domestic
The following players are on loan or unavailable and will not occupy international roster spot or slot on the roster:
No. Position Name Roster Status
99 F Jordan Adebayo-Smith On Loan
25 M Alejandro Bran On Loan
18 D Matúš Kmeť On Loan
