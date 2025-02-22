Inter Miami CF Kicks off 2025 Season with Elevated Food and Beverage Program

As Inter Miami CF launches its highly anticipated 2025 season on February 22 against New York City CF at Chase Stadium, the Club continues revolutionizing the matchday experience through innovative hospitality offerings and cutting-edge technology enhancements. The stadium's culinary program shines with an extraordinary lineup of celebrated chefs, including James Beard Award winner Michelle Bernstein, culinary pioneer Bradley Kilgore, and acclaimed chef Karla Hoyos, each bringing their signature creativity to the stadium's diverse dining landscape. These world-class culinary offerings like the pitch-side omakase, are complemented by state-of-the-art service technologies designed to ensure fans spend more time enjoying the match and less time waiting in lines, creating an environment where the guest experience aspires to match the excitement of the game itself.

"Our commitment to enhancing the fan experience drives us to continually innovate, focusing on variety, speed of service, and partnerships with local culinary talent," said Laurence McMillon, Food and Beverage Director at Chase Stadium. "By combining Miami's vibrant food culture with cutting-edge service technology, we're creating a matchday experience that's efficient, diverse, and authentically Miami."

VIP Omakase Experience in the Northwest Club

The Northwest Club is set to enhance the matchday experience with an exclusive 15-seat omakase bar, offering a sophisticated 12-course dining journey crafted by Andrew Major of Miss Crispy Rice and Executive Chef Gregg Krupin. Located on the 2nd Floor with stunning views of the pitch, this VIP experience allows guests early stadium access, starting one hour before gates open and lasting approximately 80-90 minutes. Designed for up to 16 patrons per game, the omakase offering can be paired with premium seating options like Suite seating or Loge seats and will include a unique opportunity for guests to take photos on the pitch. Beginning with the Inter Miami match on March 9, guests will be able to book this experience through the website in the link HERE.

Sweet Liberty Brings Miami's Iconic Bar to Chase Stadium

Sweet Liberty has expanded to two prime locations at Chase Stadium - one in the fan zone and another in the Northeast corner, following overwhelming popularity since its debut late last season. The renowned bar, recognized among the World's Best Bars rankings (#21 in 2018 and #34 in 2023), brings its signature cocktail program to both locations with an unprecedented selection of premium spirits. Unlike typical stadium bars, Sweet Liberty's locations feature an extensive spirits collection, including rare bourbons and hard-to-find liquors that mirror the offerings at their flagship Miami Beach location. Signature cocktails include the Tropical Storm, featuring Woodford Reserve, Chinola Mango, passion fruit puree, simple syrup, and lemon juice; the Intergalactic, a refreshing blend of Hendrick's Gin, St. Germaine, lemon, simple syrup, cucumber bitters, and Prosecco; Can I Kick It, made with Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Ferrand Curaçao, lime, and ginger beer; and The Goat, combining Espolòn Añeejo Tequila, Aperol, Grand Marnier, lime, grapefruit juice, grapefruit bitters, topped with grapefruit soda.

"We're thrilled to partner with Inter Miami CF, a club that shares our passion for excellence and innovation. By bringing Sweet Liberty's signature cocktails and renowned hospitality to Chase Stadium, we're creating a unique, elevated experience that matches the energy and enthusiasm of Inter Miami's devoted fans. This collaboration allows us to extend our 'Pursuit of Happiness' motto beyond our bar walls and into the exciting world of fútbol" said Naren Young, Creative Director at Sweet Liberty.

Introducing the East Club Experience with Chef Michelle Bernstein's Gourmet Offerings

In the East Club, acclaimed James Beard-winning Chef Michelle Bernstein will curate a special food program for guests with Field-Side seating on the East side of the stadium. This exclusive area will feature a rotating selection of crowd-pleasing dishes and two signature cocktails from Sweet Liberty, providing fans with a unique blend of comforting and exciting flavors.

Michelle Bernstein shared her enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to be part of the Inter Miami CF experience at Chase Stadium. We are all fútbol fans, and being born and raised in Miami and half Argentine, I can't tell you how humbled and honored I am to be part of something I consider so incredibly essential to our city. Every time we serve food at the East Field Level Suites, we devise dishes that we feel are true crowd-pleasers. They are comforting yet still exciting, and they are a combination of fresh and crisp, a little naughty, and sometimes Latin-inspired but always flavorful. We go from upscale to downscale and everything in between. We love crunchy toppings, bold flavors, and bright, colorful palettes."

Mercado Food Hall: A Culinary Journey

Enhancing the gastronomic experience at Chase Stadium, the Mercado Food Hall tent will showcase a rotating lineup of renowned chefs and restaurants, offering fans a diverse array of culinary delights. The inaugural offerings will feature two exciting concepts:

La Milination: This innovative culinary experience will kick off the Mercado Food Hall's rotating chef series, bringing a unique fusion of flavors to Inter Miami CF fans.

Tacotomía by Karla Hoyos: Featuring an array of authentic Mexican dishes from one of Miami's favorite chefs; dishes include the Mexican Nacho tray, tacos including the pollo Adobado and Carne Asada, and Quesadillas.

South American Style BBQ Honors Club's Argentine Influence

In a nod to Inter Miami's Argentinian influence, the Fan Zone will feature an authentic Argentinian Asado experience from the Mr. Chory team. Guests can savor a variety of grilled meats and platters cooked on an open woodfire grill, bringing a taste of South American cuisine to the heart of Miami soccer. New menu items include the Grilled Asado Mix of vacio beef, bondiola pork, and chorizo served with chimichurri and garlic sauce and chips; Vacio Sandwich with Argentinian flank steak beef, roasted veggies on an artisan baguette with chips; Bondiola Sandwich with pork shoulder topped with salsa criolla; their signature Choripan Sandwich and sides of mixed veggies.

Chase Stadium's revamped Fan Zone opens three hours before each match, exclusively for Season Ticket Members and ticketed guests. The full stadium, including seating and premium spaces, opens one and a half hours prior to kickoff, allowing fans to enjoy activities and food options throughout the event.

Fan Favorites Expand Their Presence

Due to popular demand, several beloved vendors have expanded their footprint within the stadium:

Mr. Chory, serving traditional Argentinian choripan sandwiches, has tripled its presence, with three carts and three stands available throughout the venue.

Quimera, serving handcrafted arepas and empanadas, has also increased its offerings to meet fan demand at the stadium featuring another concession location.

Doggi's, a Miami favorite serving Venezuelan cuisine, is introducing an exciting new tequeño bar, adding to the diverse game day snacks, featuring a food truck and two concession locations.

Technology Updates - Powering the Fan Experience

The technological innovations at Chase stadium have been significantly enhanced for the new season, powered by JPMorgan Chase's comprehensive payment solutions. New implementations include Visolab's AI-based systems to accelerate service speed, alongside six Zippin locations offering convenient walk-in, walk-out shopping experiences. The venue's upgraded point-of-sale systems, supported by JPMorgan Chase's processing infrastructure, work with Tapin2's self-checkout technology throughout concession areas. Premium guests in field seats and Southwest Corner ultra VIP boxes can enjoy complimentary in-seat ordering through the Listo platform, while Intuitibo's AI-assisted vending machines dispense frozen treats and cold beverages at various locations. These technological advancements are designed to significantly improve the speed of service and elevate the overall fan experience.

Inter Miami CF Brings Exciting Concession Perks to Chase Cardholders at Chase Stadium!

See below for the concession benefits Chase cardholders will be able to enjoy, beginning with MLS regular season kickoff on Feb. 22 when Inter Miami hosts New York City FC for the 2025 Home Opener.

Chase Cardholder Benefits at Chase Stadium for 2025 Season:

Home Opener ONLY (Feb. 22 MLS regular season home fixture): Chase cardholders will receive 50% off concessions and 10% off team store purchases - Season Ticket Members can apply their 10% discount on top of this, giving Season Ticket Members a special 60% discount on all concessions.

Fans will receive a 10% discount on concessions when using a Chase credit or debit card for all other events at Chase Stadium (Inter Miami home events, friendlies, concerts, etc.).

