Inter Miami CF Ties New York City FC, 2-2

February 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC recorded a spirited 2-2 draw during their 2025 season opener against Inter Miami CF. Tomás Avíles broke the deadlock for Miami early on after Lionel Messi squared the ball to him inside the area. A chaotic three minutes saw Miami reduced to ten men in the 23rd minute when Avíles was dismissed, before City equalized from the resulting freekick through Mitja Ilenič. Pascal Jansen's side would take the lead in the 55th minute with Alonso Martínez's first goal of the season, before Telasco Segovia equalized deep into stoppage time.

New York City FC kicked off their 2025 MLS regular season schedule with a trip to Florida to take on Inter Miami CF.

Head coach Pascal Jansen took charge of his first competitive game with New York City and named veteran playmaker Maxi Moralez as captain.

A fast start to the game saw the hosts take the lead in the fifth minute after Lionel Messi exchanged passes with Jordi Alba before squaring it to defender Tomás Avíles.

Miami nearly doubled their lead in the 12th minute when a pullback from Robert Taylor found Messi. Thankfully, Kevin O'Toole was on hand to make a vital last-ditch block.

The contest was turned on its head in the span of just three minutes, starting with a red card for Inter Miami in the 23rdminute, after Avíles was shown a straight red card for fouling Alonso Martínez on the edge of the penalty area.

City then drew level from the resulting free kick, thanks to a moment of genius from Maxi Moralez. The diminutive playmaker appeared ready to shoot but instead slid the ball to Mitja Ilenič, who was positioned just to the right of the goal; the defender firing a low shot past Oscar Ustari.

New York City nearly took the lead sixty seconds later as Moralez tested Ustari with a dipping drive from range.

At the other end, Matt Freese was called into action in first-half stoppage time to deny Robert Taylor with a strong save.

City opted to make one change coming out of the break, with Jonathan Shore making his MLS debut in place of Strahinja Tanasijević. The teenager wasted no time getting involved and registered a shot from distance that did not trouble Ustari.

Teammate Hannes Wolf registered City's next chance after a low cross made its way to him at the back post, though his effort was blocked and eventually cleared from danger.

City's patience was rewarded in the 55th minute when they took the lead thanks to Alonso Martínez's first goal of the season.

The Costa Rican striker intercepted a misplaced pass from Jordi Alba and raced through on goal before slotting the ball past Ustari.

Miami remained a threat in the final third, and a clever pass over the top from Sergio Busquets nearly put Messi in on goal.

Thankfully for City, Haak was on hand to get his body between Messi and the ball, redirecting it into the goalkeeper's grasp.

As the clock ticked toward the 70th minute, further changes arrived for City in the form of Julián Fernández and Nico Calvallo. The pair replaced O'Toole and Ojeda, with Calvallo making his MLS debut in the same week he signed his first contract with the Club.

They were joined on the field by Andrés Perea, who replaced Moralez in the 79th minute.

City's defensive resolve was tested late on when Messi found Alba in behind the defense. The defender pulled the ball back to Federico Redondo, who fired wide of the post.

A final change for City came in the final minutes as Martínez was replaced by Bakrar. City had a chance to make it three in injury time when Fernández burst through on goal, but his shot flew wide of the goal.

Eleven minutes of stoppage time further sapped both teams' energy, and in the 100th minute the visitors drew level through Telasco Segovia.

That strike would be the final act of the night, forcing the two sides to share the points.

Next up for New York City FC is a road game against LAFC on Saturday, March 1. Kickoff at BMO Stadium is set for 10:30PM ET.

