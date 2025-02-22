Inter Miami CF Ties New York City FC, 2-2
February 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC recorded a spirited 2-2 draw during their 2025 season opener against Inter Miami CF. Tomás Avíles broke the deadlock for Miami early on after Lionel Messi squared the ball to him inside the area. A chaotic three minutes saw Miami reduced to ten men in the 23rd minute when Avíles was dismissed, before City equalized from the resulting freekick through Mitja Ilenič. Pascal Jansen's side would take the lead in the 55th minute with Alonso Martínez's first goal of the season, before Telasco Segovia equalized deep into stoppage time.
Match Recap
New York City FC kicked off their 2025 MLS regular season schedule with a trip to Florida to take on Inter Miami CF.
Head coach Pascal Jansen took charge of his first competitive game with New York City and named veteran playmaker Maxi Moralez as captain.
A fast start to the game saw the hosts take the lead in the fifth minute after Lionel Messi exchanged passes with Jordi Alba before squaring it to defender Tomás Avíles.
Miami nearly doubled their lead in the 12th minute when a pullback from Robert Taylor found Messi. Thankfully, Kevin O'Toole was on hand to make a vital last-ditch block.
The contest was turned on its head in the span of just three minutes, starting with a red card for Inter Miami in the 23rdminute, after Avíles was shown a straight red card for fouling Alonso Martínez on the edge of the penalty area.
City then drew level from the resulting free kick, thanks to a moment of genius from Maxi Moralez. The diminutive playmaker appeared ready to shoot but instead slid the ball to Mitja Ilenič, who was positioned just to the right of the goal; the defender firing a low shot past Oscar Ustari.
New York City nearly took the lead sixty seconds later as Moralez tested Ustari with a dipping drive from range.
At the other end, Matt Freese was called into action in first-half stoppage time to deny Robert Taylor with a strong save.
City opted to make one change coming out of the break, with Jonathan Shore making his MLS debut in place of Strahinja Tanasijević. The teenager wasted no time getting involved and registered a shot from distance that did not trouble Ustari.
Teammate Hannes Wolf registered City's next chance after a low cross made its way to him at the back post, though his effort was blocked and eventually cleared from danger.
City's patience was rewarded in the 55th minute when they took the lead thanks to Alonso Martínez's first goal of the season.
The Costa Rican striker intercepted a misplaced pass from Jordi Alba and raced through on goal before slotting the ball past Ustari.
Miami remained a threat in the final third, and a clever pass over the top from Sergio Busquets nearly put Messi in on goal.
Thankfully for City, Haak was on hand to get his body between Messi and the ball, redirecting it into the goalkeeper's grasp.
As the clock ticked toward the 70th minute, further changes arrived for City in the form of Julián Fernández and Nico Calvallo. The pair replaced O'Toole and Ojeda, with Calvallo making his MLS debut in the same week he signed his first contract with the Club.
They were joined on the field by Andrés Perea, who replaced Moralez in the 79th minute.
City's defensive resolve was tested late on when Messi found Alba in behind the defense. The defender pulled the ball back to Federico Redondo, who fired wide of the post.
A final change for City came in the final minutes as Martínez was replaced by Bakrar. City had a chance to make it three in injury time when Fernández burst through on goal, but his shot flew wide of the goal.
Eleven minutes of stoppage time further sapped both teams' energy, and in the 100th minute the visitors drew level through Telasco Segovia.
That strike would be the final act of the night, forcing the two sides to share the points.
How We Lined Up
What's Next
Next up for New York City FC is a road game against LAFC on Saturday, March 1. Kickoff at BMO Stadium is set for 10:30PM ET.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from February 22, 2025
- Nashville Soccer Club Earns Scoreless Draw with New England Revolution in 2025 Season Opener - Nashville SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall 2-1 to FC Dallas in Season-Opening Texas Derby - Houston Dynamo FC
- Austin FC Shuts Out Kansas City in Season-Opening Win - Austin FC
- FC Dallas Kicks off 30th MLS Season with 2-1 Comeback Win in Texas Derby - FC Dallas
- Atlanta United Defeats CF Montreal 3-2 in Season Opener - Atlanta United FC
- 10-Man Inter Miami CF Earns Late Draw Against NYCFC in 2025 MLS Season Home Opener - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Blanks New York Red Bulls, 1-0 - FC Cincinnati
- Chicago Fire FC Opens 2025 Season with 4-2 Loss at Columbus Crew - Chicago Fire FC
- Rapids Battle to a 0-0 Draw at St. Louis for First Points of the Season - Colorado Rapids
- Philadelphia Union Tops Orlando City SC,4-2 - Philadelphia Union
- Inter Miami CF Ties New York City FC, 2-2 - New York City FC
- LAFC Opens 2025 MLS Season With 1-0 Win Over Minnesota United - Los Angeles FC
- Minnesota United Falls 1-0 to LAFC in 2025 Season Opener - Minnesota United FC
- Midfielder Eric Klein Available Tonight on Short-Term Agreement - New England Revolution
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Midfielder Diego Gonzalez to Short-Term Loan - Houston Dynamo FC
- New York City FC Midfielder Santiago Rodríguez Joins Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas on a Permanent Transfer - New York City FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2025 Roster Construction Ahead of MLS Season - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Inter Miami CF Kicks off 2025 Season with Elevated Food and Beverage Program - Inter Miami CF
- Sounders FC Kicks off 2025 MLS Season Saturday Night against Charlotte FC at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Harold Osorio and Sam Williams to Short-Term Loan Agreements - Chicago Fire FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Transfer Defender Micael to Séria A Side SE Palmeiras for Largest Fee in Club History - Houston Dynamo FC
- Colorado Rapids Call up Anderson Rosa on Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against St. Louis - Colorado Rapids
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs 2025 MLS SuperDraft Pick Joey Zalinsky to First Team Contract - St. Louis City SC
- FC Cincinnati Add FC Cincinnati 2 Defender Noah Adnan to Roster on Short-Term Agreement - FC Cincinnati
- Toronto FC Acquire International Roster Slot from Houston Dynamo FC - Toronto FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Acquires $300,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Toronto FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- MNUFC Announces Roster Ahead of 2025 Season Opener - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami CF Expands Growth with Ten Key Partnership Renewals Ahead of the Highly Anticipated 2025 Season - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Sign Luca Orellano to a Long-Term Contract Extension - FC Cincinnati
- Toronto FC Sign Defender Zane Monlouis - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Kicks off 2025 MLS Season in Atlanta - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York City FC Stories
- Inter Miami CF Ties New York City FC, 2-2
- New York City FC Midfielder Santiago Rodríguez Joins Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas on a Permanent Transfer
- Availability Report: Trio Absent for Season Opener
- New York City FC Signs 2025 MLS SuperDraft Pick Nico Cavallo to First Team Contract
- New York City FC Signs 2025 MLS SuperDraft Pick Max Murray to First Team Contract