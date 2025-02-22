Sounders FC Kicks off 2025 MLS Season Saturday Night against Charlotte FC at Lumen Field
February 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC kicks off its 17th MLS campaign with a cross-conference matchup against Charlotte FC on Saturday, February 22 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
Sounders FC finished fourth in the Western Conference last year, reaching the Western Conference Final before falling 1-0 on the road to eventual MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy.
Seattle notably added forward Jesús Ferreira and midfielder Paul Arriola this offseason, both via trade with FC Dallas. Ferriera, the 2022 MLS Young Player of the Year, scored 53 regular-season goals with Dallas from 2016-2023, while Arriola scored 18 goals and added 19 assists in all competitions with the Texas side from 2022-2023.
The Rave Green already have one competitive match under their belt, a 3-1 road win over Guatemalan side Antigua GFC in Round One of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. Arriola, Pedro de la Vega and Albert Rusnák all scored for Seattle in the contest.
Charlotte finished fifth in the Eastern Conference last season with 51 points (14-11-9) and was eliminated by Orlando in the first round of the playoffs.
Following Saturday's matchup, Seattle returns to Concacaf Champions Cup action for the second leg of the Round One series against Antigua, which takes place on Wednesday, February 26 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / FS2, ViX).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Max Bretos & Brian Dunseth
Talent (Spanish): Jorge Perez-Navarro & Marcelo Balboa
Local Radio: 93.3 KJR FM
National Radio (Simulcast): SiriusXM FC 157
Talent: Danny Jackson, Steve Zakuani & Michelle Ludtka
Pre-Match, Halftime and Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Pete Fewing & Kelyn Rowe
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
