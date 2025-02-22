Houston Dynamo FC Acquires $300,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Toronto FC

February 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON (Feb. 21, 2025) - Houston Dynamo FC announced today the trade of a 2025 International Roster Slot to Toronto FC in exchange for $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $100,000 in 2026 GAM.

