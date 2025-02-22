Houston Dynamo FC Acquires $300,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Toronto FC
February 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON (Feb. 21, 2025) - Houston Dynamo FC announced today the trade of a 2025 International Roster Slot to Toronto FC in exchange for $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $100,000 in 2026 GAM.
TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC receives $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $100,000 in 2026 GAM from Toronto FC in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot.
Check out the Houston Dynamo FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from February 22, 2025
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Harold Osorio and Sam Williams to Short-Term Loan Agreements - Chicago Fire FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Transfer Defender Micael to Séria A Side SE Palmeiras for Largest Fee in Club History - Houston Dynamo FC
- Colorado Rapids Call up Anderson Rosa on Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against St. Louis - Colorado Rapids
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs 2025 MLS SuperDraft Pick Joey Zalinsky to First Team Contract - St. Louis City SC
- FC Cincinnati Add FC Cincinnati 2 Defender Noah Adnan to Roster on Short-Term Agreement - FC Cincinnati
- Toronto FC Acquire International Roster Slot from Houston Dynamo FC - Toronto FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Acquires $300,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Toronto FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- MNUFC Announces Roster Ahead of 2025 Season Opener - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami CF Expands Growth with Ten Key Partnership Renewals Ahead of the Highly Anticipated 2025 Season - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Sign Luca Orellano to a Long-Term Contract Extension - FC Cincinnati
- Toronto FC Sign Defender Zane Monlouis - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Kicks off 2025 MLS Season in Atlanta - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dynamo FC Stories
- Houston Dynamo FC Transfer Defender Micael to Séria A Side SE Palmeiras for Largest Fee in Club History
- Houston Dynamo FC Acquires $300,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Toronto FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Kick off 20th MLS Season Hosting Texas Derby Versus FC Dallas
- Houston Dynamo Football Club and KIA America Announce Partnership Agreement
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign MLS Legend Nico Lodeiro