Toronto FC Sign Defender Zane Monlouis

February 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC News Release







Toronto FC announced today that the club has signed defender Zane Monlouis from English club Arsenal FC to a two-year deal through 2026 with options for 2027 and 2028. Monlouis will be added to the roster pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC), medicals and work permit.

"We are excited to announce the addition of Zane to our backline for the 2025 season and beyond," said Toronto FC General Manager Jason Hernandez. "Zane joins us from Arsenal FC, one of the top club environments in Europe. At just 21 years old, he has already gained a variety of playing experience in the U.K. His skill set both on and off the ball will be an asset to our defence, and we look forward to his continued growth and integration with our first team."

Monlouis, 21, joins TFC following a trial with the Club during the 2025 preseason. Prior to the Reds, the defender originally joined the Arsenal Academy in May 2012 and represented the Gunners across all youth levels. He signed his first professional contract in October 2020 and has made over 100 combined appearances for Arsenal's U-18, U-21 and U-23 teams. The London, England native also spent time with Reading FC on a short-term loan in 2024 and made his club debut in an EFL League One match against Fleetwood Town on February 13. Most recently, defender featured on Arsenal's matchday roster for UEFA Champions League matches against FC Shakhtar Donetsk on October 22, 2024, and AS Monaco on December 11, 2024.

Internationally, Monlouis has represented England at the youth level, making five combined appearances across the U-15 and U-17 age groups. He is also eligible to also represent Jamaica at the international level and received a call-up to the Jamaica Under-23 training camp in March 2024.

ZANE MONLOUIS

Position: Defender

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 163 lbs.

Born: October 16, 2003 (Age - 21)

Birthplace: Lewisham, England

Nationality: English/Jamaican

Previous Club: Arsenal FC

