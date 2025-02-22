10-Man Inter Miami CF Earns Late Draw Against NYCFC in 2025 MLS Season Home Opener

February 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF kicked off its 2025 MLS regular season tonight, with the team drawing 2-2 in a hard-fought matchup against New York City FC in the Club's 2025 MLS Season Home Opener. Defender Tomás Avilés and second-half-substitute Telasco Segovia scored the team's goals at Chase Stadium, while captain Lionel Messi registered two assists on the night.

"We have to keep overcoming the obstacles we encounter along the way, but I'm one of those who focus on the positives. And today, beyond the result, I take away positive things, the fact that the team has soul, the team has life, and we are going to fight," said head coach Javier Mascherano.

Inter Miami took the field for its 2025 MLS regular season opener with Óscar Ustari in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Noah Allen, Avilés and Jordi Alba formed a back line of four; David Ruiz, Sergio Busquets and Benjamin Cremaschi started in midfield; Messi, Luis Suárez and Fafa Picault led the team in attack.

Inter Miami started the match on the front foot, with the team quickly being rewarded with the breakthrough goal in the fifth minute of action. After receiving a line-splitting ball from Alba to break into the opponent's box, Messi set up Avilés in front of goal, who finished first time from close range to score Inter Miami's first goal in the 2025 MLS regular season and give the team the lead. Notably, by serving the assist on the team's opening goal of the regular season, Messi became the fastest player in MLS history to reach 40 career goal contributions in MLS regular season action (21 goals, 19 assists), doing so in just 26 matches.

In the 23rd minute, Avilés was shown a red card and Inter Miami had to carry on the remainder of the match playing one player down.

NYCFC equalized in the 26th minute through a goal by Mitja Ilenic to send the match into the half tied at 1-1.

In the second half, NYCFC took the advantage on the scoreline with a goal from forward Alonso Martínez in the 55th minute.

In the dying moments of the match, however, Inter Miami found the equalizer in dramatic fashion. A through ball from Messi found second-half-substitute Segovia inside the box, who calmly finished with a tidy chip over the keeper to send the ball to the back of the net. The goal was the first for Segovia for Inter Miami in what was his MLS debut, while Messi recorded his second assist of the match.

Next, Inter Miami is set to host Sporting Kansas City for the second leg of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One series between the sides next Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. ET at Chase Stadium.

Scoring Summary:

MIA - Tomás Avilés 5', Telasco Segovia 90 + 10'

NYC - Mitja Ilenic 26', Alonso Martínez 55'

Misconduct Summary:

MIA - Tomás Avilés (Red Card 23'), Jordi Alba (Yellow Card 23'), Benjamin Cremaschi (Yellow Card 41'), Lionel Messi (FT)

NYC - Strahinja Tanasijević (Yellow Card 45 + 1'), Matt Freese (Yellow Card 90 + 4')

Lineups / Substitutions:

Inter Miami CF - GK Óscar Ustari; D Marcelo Weigandt (Federico Redondo HT), Noah Allen, Tomás Avilés, Noah Allen; M David Ruiz (Ian Fray 27'), Sergio Busquets, Benjamin Cremaschi (Gonzalo Luján); F © Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez (Telasco Segovia 59'), Fafa Picault (Robert Taylor 10')

Unused Substitutes - GK Rocco Ríos Novo; D Maximiliano Falcón; F Leo Afonso, Tadeo Allende

New York City FC - GK Matt Freese; D Mitja Ilenic, Strahinja Tanasijević (Jonathan Shore 46'), Birk Risa, Kevin O'Toole (Nico Cavallo 69'); M Maxi Moralez (Andres Perea 78'), Justin Haak, Keaton Parks; F Hannes Wolf, Alonso Martínez (Monsef Bakrar 90'), Agustín Ojeda (Julian Fernandez 69')

Unused Substitutes - GK Tomas Romero; D Prince Amponsah, Drew Baiera; M Máximo Carrizo

Details of the Game:

Date: February 22, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Stadium: Chase Stadium

Attendance: 21,184

Stats:

Possession:

MIA - 58.1%

NYC - 41.9%

Shots:

MIA - 15

NYC - 8

Saves:

MIA - 3

NYC - 4

Corners:

MIA - 7

NYC - 3

Fouls:

MIA - 8

NYC - 11

