Inter Miami CF Expands Growth with Ten Key Partnership Renewals Ahead of the Highly Anticipated 2025 Season

February 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF is proud to announce the renewal of ten key longstanding partnerships, reinforcing the role these strategic alliances play in enhancing the fan experience, promoting community initiatives, and strengthening the Club's reach on a local and global level.

The Club is extending its longstanding collaboration with Baptist Health as the Official Medical Team led by Baptist Health Orthopedic Care physicians, now also the naming rights partner of the new Baptist Health Community Field, while continuing dynamic collaborations with major brands like Premium Partner Heineken and Official Partners Publix, Café Bustelo, Espolòn Tequila, Brightline, Metro Signs, Acronis, iPower Technologies, and Le Méridien Dania Beach. These renewed alliances will bring enhanced fan experiences, new activations, and expanded community initiatives throughout the 2025 season.

"We are thrilled to announce these ten renewals with key strategic partners of the Club," said Euan Warren, Inter Miami CF Vice President of Partnerships. "This showcases our partners' commitment to continuing in line with the significant growth of the Club, as we embark on a historical final celebration year at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, together."

Baptist Health

Main Partner - The Official Medical Team of Inter Miami

Inter Miami CF continues its longstanding partnership with Baptist Health as the Club's Official Medical Team, led by Baptist Health Orthopedic Care physicians. The two organizations have been working together since 2020, when the alliance was first established during Inter Miami's inaugural MLS season. The partnership extension includes the new position as the naming rights partner for Inter Miami CF's community field, named the Baptist Health Community Field, which underscores the organizations' shared dedication to promoting health, wellness, and community engagement in South Florida.

As the naming rights partner, Baptist Health and Inter Miami CF will host a variety of events designed to promote healthy living and community connection. This partnership highlights both organizations' commitment to making a positive impact in the community and reinforces Baptist Health as a renowned leader in health and sports.

"Baptist Health is committed to providing exceptional health care and serving our community, especially in partnership with organizations that share our values," said Lourdes Boue, CEO of Baptist Health Doctors Hospital, flagship location of Baptist Health Orthopedic Institute. "This new collaboration with Inter Miami CF allows us to connect with fans and families, bringing health initiatives directly to the community."

Fans can look forward to a vibrant schedule of activities in 2025 aimed at fostering community spirit and well-being such as community engagement programs and supporter group tailgates. The location will also continue to serve as an auxiliary location for various South Florida events.

Heineken

Premium Partner - Official Beer of Inter Miami

Heineken, the Club's very first partner, a brand deeply rooted in fútbol culture worldwide, remains a Premium Partner and the Official Beer of Inter Miami. Heineken will continue to enhance the matchday experience at Chase Stadium through engaging activations, branding, and fan-focused initiatives.

The Heineken Corner, a dedicated space within the stadium, will continue to serve as a vibrant hub for fans to gather and cheer on Inter Miami. Additionally, Heineken will continue being the presenting partner of the annual Heineken Art Battle, where local artists compete in a live painting activation, bringing together fútbol, art, and culture. Heineken will also remain a key part of Inter Miami's watch parties for away games, ensuring fans can unite and celebrate the Club no matter where the team plays.

"Heineken's commitment to soccer runs deep in our DNA, and we couldn't be more excited to continue our partnership with Inter Miami CF, an organization that shares our passion for bringing people together," said Pattie Falch, Marketing Director for Heineken. "Our iconic red star will continue to shine throughout the stadium, where we look forward to creating more unforgettable moments for fans in South Florida and beyond."

Publix

Official Partner - The Official Supermarket of Inter Miami

Publix, the Official Supermarket of Inter Miami, is a beloved staple in the South Florida community. Publix will continue to enhance the matchday experience through fan engagement, exclusive promotions for its Club Publix members, and community-driven initiatives.

Café Bustelo

Official Partner - Official Coffee of Inter Miami CF

The renewed collaboration with the iconic espresso-style coffee brand, Café Bustelo, which started in 2022 will feature a vibrant shipping container concession stand and Fan Zone activations, offering fans their beloved South Florida cafecito before, during, and after Inter Miami matches.

"Café Bustelo is very proud to be partnered with Inter Miami and we are ready to help celebrate another exciting season," said Lee Lust, Marketing Director for Café Bustelo.

Espolòn Tequila

Official Partner - Official Tequila of Inter Miami

Through Inter Miami's alliance with Espolòn Tequila, both brands will bring new fan experiences to Chase Stadium. Highlights include a new branded bar at Section 110, a redesigned concession stand, and the introduction of custom cocktails featuring Espolòn's Añejo and Reposado Tequilas. This collaboration which started in 2021 is set to enhance the matchday atmosphere for Inter Miami fans.

"Espolòn Tequila is thrilled to once again bring our passion for supporting football as a proud sponsor of Inter Miami CF for the 2025-2026 season. Just like the beautiful game, we're all about passion, artistry, and pushing boundaries, so we're honored to celebrate every goal, victory, and unforgettable moment together this season," said Andrea Sengara, Vice President of Marketing.

Brightline

Official Partner - Official Train Service of Inter Miami

Inter Miami partnered with Brightline, the only provider of modern, eco-friendly, intercity rail in America, back in 2022. Through the renewed alliance, Brightline will continue to offer Inter Miami FC fans traveling from Miami, West Palm Beach, Aventura, and Orlando a ride directly to the stadium on gameday by booking the "GOOOL Getter" trains on Brightline's app or website at the time of purchase.

Upon arrival at the Fort Lauderdale station, fans can catch a ride via a free dedicated Brightline shuttle for the final leg of the journey. Shuttles will run on a complimentary roundtrip transportation schedule to/and from the Fort Lauderdale station and stadium before and after the games, ensuring fans don't miss a second of the action. The designated shuttle pickup and drop-off area will be located outside of the Fan Zone at Chase Stadium.

Metro Signs

Official Partner - Official Signage Partner of Inter Miami

Metro Signs plays a key role in shaping the visual identity of Chase Stadium. Metro Signs is responsible for producing and installing a majority of the stadium's signage. Their expertise and craftsmanship help bring Inter Miami's vision to life, ensuring a dynamic and immersive environment for fans.

"Metro Group is proud to continue our long-standing partnership with Inter Miami CF, marking over four years of collaboration and shared passion for the game. From eye-catching signs and graphics to dynamic wraps, we have worked together to enhance the fan experience and bring the Club's vision to life," said Stuart Rubin, COO, and Bruno Dede, President & CEO.

iPower Technologies | Acronis

Official Partner - Official Cybersecurity Partner of Inter Miami CF Supported by iPower Technologies

For the past three years, Inter Miami CF has leveled up its cybersecurity posture by leveraging Acronis' industry-leading cybersecurity and data protection solutions. Made possible via Acronis' #TeamUp program, the company partnered with iPower Technologies to oversee and manage the team's IT infrastructure to ensure they are protected against risks to business continuity.

"iPower Technologies is proud to continue to support Acronis as the Official Cybersecurity Partner of Inter Miami CF," said Jarrett Pavao, President of iPower Technologies. "This collaboration reinforces our commitment to providing top-tier cybersecurity solutions that protect and empower our customers in all sectors."

"We are thrilled that Inter Miami CF has extended its partnership with Acronis as the Official Cybersecurity Partner for the team," said Pat Hurley, RVP Americas at Acronis. "This renewal highlights the program's ongoing success and commitment to safeguarding the data and technology that supports professional sports organizations. A special thanks to our partner, iPower Technologies, for effectively implementing Acronis' data safety and security solutions on behalf of the team, making this extension possible."

Through this partnership, Inter Miami will continue to access innovative cyber protection solutions to safeguard data, applications, and systems to optimize data management and defend cyberattacks.

Le Méridien Dania Beach

Official Partner - Official Partner of Inter Miami

Le Méridien continues to enhance the guest experience for fans and teams alike while reinforcing its commitment to world-class hospitality.

"Le Meridien Dania Beach is extremely proud to begin its sixth consecutive year as the official hotel partner of Inter Miami CF," said Doug Hope, General Manager. "Our partnership with Inter Miami CF is the perfect blending of two amazing, winning organizations. We look forward to another highly successful season."

As Inter Miami CF gears up for a historic 2025 season, its strategic renewed partnerships strengthen the Club's mission to deliver world-class experiences, foster community connections, and continue its growth on and off the pitch. Together with its valued partners, Inter Miami is ready to make this season unforgettable for fans across South Florida and beyond.

