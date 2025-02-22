New York City FC Midfielder Santiago Rodríguez Joins Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas on a Permanent Transfer

February 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC today announced that it has sold midfielder Santiago Rodríguez to Brazilian side Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas for the club's second highest transfer fee, which is also one of the highest in Major League Soccer (MLS) history. New York City FC will receive a sell-on percentage if he is sold in the future.

Rodríguez leaves a legacy as one of the best players to ever wear a New York City FC jersey. The midfielder joined the club in the summer of 2021 on loan from fellow City Football Group (CFG) club Montevideo City Torque, before becoming the club's ninth Designated Player, donning the number 10 jersey, in 2023. In four seasons with New York City, the Uruguayan went on to make 144 appearances, scoring 34 goals and providing 28 assists across all competitions. The midfielder played a crucial role helping the franchise lift its first-ever MLS Cup in 2021and added to the trophy cabinet a year later with his performance in the 2022 Campeones Cup.

Rodríguez joined The Century Club after making 100 MLS appearances, becoming the 13th New York City player to join this exclusive club. Rodriguez departs second in assists, fourth in goals and sixth in all-time appearances for the 'Boys in Blue.'

"Santi has established himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in MLS. His development across the last four years with the club and his recent performances resulted in interest from teams around the world," said New York City FC Sporting Director David Lee. "We have a proud track record of supporting our players' journeys to help them maximize their career ambitions. While we will miss Santi's infectious personality in the locker room and his impact on the field, we wanted to support Santi's wishes while also making sure the club received appropriate compensation for a player of his caliber.

"We're incredibly proud of the impact that Santi had throughout his time here. From joining us on loan in 2021 to becoming our No. 10 and Designated Player, Santi has played a pivotal role in our success, helping us lift both the MLS Cup and Campeones Cup. Joining The Century Club and becoming a key figure in our team speaks to his quality and consistency," Lee added.

"The fee we received will be one of the highest ever for an outgoing transfer in MLS history and is a reflection of Santi's hard work and growth, as well as the strength of our player development pathway through City Football Group," said Lee. "The move provides us with the opportunity to reinvest in our roster, giving us additional flexibility, including an open Designated Player spot, as we continue to build around an already strong core of players under Head Coach Pascal Jansen's vision. We thank Santi for his contributions to New York City FC both on the field and in the wider community. We will all be following his time in Brazil closely and wishing him all the best in this next chapter of his career."

Significant interest in Rodríguez came after he had his best season with the club in 2024. During last year's campaign, the midfielder scored 16 goals and provided 10 assists across 40 appearances. Rodríguez' performances and goals in Leagues Cup carried New York City to the quarterfinals of the tournament after an emphatic victory over Mexican powerhouse Tigres UANL. To cap off a memorable season, the midfielder scored the fastest MLS goal in franchise history with his strike against Nashville, just 17 seconds into the match.

"Looking back, so many moments and incredible memories have shaped my time here. From the start, New York City FC has felt like home, and I've been fortunate to share this journey with amazing teammates, staff, and, most importantly, the fans. Their support and love have meant everything to me, and I'm truly grateful," midfielder Santiago Rodríguez said.

"After five years with this club, saying goodbye is not easy. New York City FC has been a defining part of my career and life, and I will always carry these memories with me. While this chapter is ending, the love and connection I've felt here will never fade. Thank you for everything-this city and this club will always have a special place in my heart."

Rodríguez was pivotal in helping the club win its first championship six months after his arrival in 2021. After 21 appearances, three goals and an assist in the regular season, the Uruguayan played all four games in the MLS Cup playoff run, scoring the opening goal in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against Supporter Shield winners New England Revolution. 2022 was a breakout year for the midfielder helping the club claim Campeones Cup, in addition to providing four assists in the MLS Cup Playoffs en route to back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals.

Rodríguez will join a Botafogo side that recently won last year's edition of the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores, crowning them as the top club team in South America.

Transaction: New York City FC today sells Midfielder Santiago Rodríguez to Brazilian side Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas.

