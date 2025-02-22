Rapids Battle to a 0-0 Draw at St. Louis for First Points of the Season

February 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







GK Zack Steffen was named Player of the Match for his performance between the posts, making five saves for his 30th career shutout.

M Josh Atencio made his Colorado Rapids debut, logging 78 minutes in the contest.

D Anderson Rosa appeared on the first team roster for the first time in his career after receiving a short term call up agreement for today's match.

The Rapids debuted their new Away kit, the Headwaters Kit, in tonight's match. As part of the Headwaters Kit launch, the Rapids have partnered with Colorado Water Trust, a nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring and protecting Colorado's rivers.

Final score:                 

STL: 0

COL: 0

Discipline:

STL: Akil Watts (Yellow Card) 80'

COL: Wayne Frederick (Yellow Card) 80'

Lineups:

Starting XI: Zack Steffen, Keegan Rosenberry, Reggie Cannon, Chidozie Awaziem, Oliver Larraz, Rafael Navarro, Djordje Mihailovic, Josh Atencio (Wayne Frederick 78'), Ian Murphy, Cole Bassett (Kimani Stewart-Baynes 88'), Kévin Cabral (Omir Fernandez 78')

Substitutes: Adam Beaudry, Calvin Harris, Alex Harris, Sam Bassett, Michael Edwards, Anderson Rosa

