Houston Dynamo FC Fall 2-1 to FC Dallas in Season-Opening Texas Derby
February 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
Houston, TX - Houston Dynamo FC fell 2-1 versus FC Dallas in a season-opening Texas Derby at Shell Energy Stadium tonight.
Houston opened scoring in the 18th minute when forward Amine Bassi guided a ball home after an impressive cross from defender Griffin Dorsey was redirected by forward Ezequiel Ponce.
FC Dallas leveled the match in the 55th minute with forward Petar Musa finding the bottom right corner after retrieving the ball at the top of the box.
Forward Anderson Julio gave FC Dallas the lead in the 76th minute after a collision outside Houston's box led to a quick counter for the visitors and ultimately the game-winning goal.
Notably, Nico Lodeiro made his MLS debut tonight after the championship-winning midfielder signed with Houston this week. Additionally, midfielder Jack McGlynn, who the Dynamo made an historic trade for earlier this year, made his Dynamo debut and 100th regular season MLS appearance tonight, while defender Femi Awodesu, who was signed to the first team from Dynamo 2 in the offseason, made his MLS debut. Midfielder Erik Dueñas, who joined the team in January, also made his Dynamo debut.
McGlynn had the match's first shot in the sixth minute, firing a strong shot on goal from outside of the box from the right side.
Dallas looked to penetrate the box in the 11th minute when Anerson Julio cut inside, but goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell, who earned the No.1 spot in net for Houston this season, came off his line to quell the danger.
Houston had a dangerous chance in the 50th minute with Ponce almost finding the back post with a half-volley shot inside the box.
McGlynn fired another dangerous shot in the 73rd minute, hitting the woodwork from outside the box following a backheel pass by Bassi.
The Dynamo next host Inter Miami CF with Lionel Messi and company at Shell Energy Stadium on Sunday, March 2, with kick off scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.
---
Houston Dynamo FC (0-1-0, 0 pts.) 1-2 FC Dallas (1-0-0, 3 pts.)
MLS Regular Season - Game 1
Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas
Attendance: 18,623
SCORING SUMMARY
TEAM 1H 2H FT
Houston Dynamo FC 1 0 1
FC Dallas 0 2 2
HOU: Amine Bassi 1 (Ezequiel Ponce 1, Griffin Dorsey 1) 18'
DAL: Petar Musa 1 (unassisted) 55'
DAL: Anderson Julio 1 (Petar Musa 1) 76'
Houston Dynamo FC: Andrew Tarbell; Griffin Dorsey, Femi Awodesu, Ethan Bartlow, Daniel Steres (Franco Escobar 85'); Jack McGlynn, Artur, Sebastian Kowalczyk (Erik Dueñas 89'); Amine Bassi (Gabe Segal 85'), Ezequiel Ponce, Aliyu Ibrahim (Nicolás Lodeiro 62')
Unused substitutes: Jimmy Maurer, Michael Halliday, Diego Gonzalez, Exon Arzú, Brooklyn Raines
FC Dallas: Maarten Paes; Marco Farfan, Osaze Urhoghide, Sebastien Ibeagha, Shaq Moore; Sebastian Lletget, Ramiro (Tsiki Ntsabeleng 69'), Lucho Acosta (Logan Farrington 80'); Anderson Julio (Patrickson Delgado 80'), Petar Musa, Bernard Kamungo (Pedrinho 62')
Unused substitutes: Lalas Abubakar, Leo Chu, Enzo Newman, Michael Collodi, Nolan Norris
DISCIPLINE:
DAL: Bernad Kamungo (caution; dissent) 25'
HOU: Sebastian Kowalczyk (caution; foul) 32'
DAL: Sebastien Ibeagha (caution; foul) 65'
DAL: Ramiro (caution; foul) 67'
DAL: Osaze Urhoghide (caution; foul) 89'
OFFICIALS:
Referee: Armando Villarreal
Assistant: Micheal Barwegen
Assistant: Diego Blas
Fourth Official: Elvis Osmanovic
VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero
Weather: 45 degrees, rain showers
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from February 22, 2025
- Nashville Soccer Club Earns Scoreless Draw with New England Revolution in 2025 Season Opener - Nashville SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall 2-1 to FC Dallas in Season-Opening Texas Derby - Houston Dynamo FC
- Austin FC Shuts Out Kansas City in Season-Opening Win - Austin FC
- FC Dallas Kicks off 30th MLS Season with 2-1 Comeback Win in Texas Derby - FC Dallas
- Atlanta United Defeats CF Montreal 3-2 in Season Opener - Atlanta United FC
- 10-Man Inter Miami CF Earns Late Draw Against NYCFC in 2025 MLS Season Home Opener - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Blanks New York Red Bulls, 1-0 - FC Cincinnati
- Chicago Fire FC Opens 2025 Season with 4-2 Loss at Columbus Crew - Chicago Fire FC
- Rapids Battle to a 0-0 Draw at St. Louis for First Points of the Season - Colorado Rapids
- Philadelphia Union Tops Orlando City SC,4-2 - Philadelphia Union
- Inter Miami CF Ties New York City FC, 2-2 - New York City FC
- LAFC Opens 2025 MLS Season With 1-0 Win Over Minnesota United - Los Angeles FC
- Minnesota United Falls 1-0 to LAFC in 2025 Season Opener - Minnesota United FC
- Midfielder Eric Klein Available Tonight on Short-Term Agreement - New England Revolution
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Midfielder Diego Gonzalez to Short-Term Loan - Houston Dynamo FC
- New York City FC Midfielder Santiago Rodríguez Joins Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas on a Permanent Transfer - New York City FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2025 Roster Construction Ahead of MLS Season - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Inter Miami CF Kicks off 2025 Season with Elevated Food and Beverage Program - Inter Miami CF
- Sounders FC Kicks off 2025 MLS Season Saturday Night against Charlotte FC at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Harold Osorio and Sam Williams to Short-Term Loan Agreements - Chicago Fire FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Transfer Defender Micael to Séria A Side SE Palmeiras for Largest Fee in Club History - Houston Dynamo FC
- Colorado Rapids Call up Anderson Rosa on Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against St. Louis - Colorado Rapids
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs 2025 MLS SuperDraft Pick Joey Zalinsky to First Team Contract - St. Louis City SC
- FC Cincinnati Add FC Cincinnati 2 Defender Noah Adnan to Roster on Short-Term Agreement - FC Cincinnati
- Toronto FC Acquire International Roster Slot from Houston Dynamo FC - Toronto FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Acquires $300,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Toronto FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- MNUFC Announces Roster Ahead of 2025 Season Opener - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami CF Expands Growth with Ten Key Partnership Renewals Ahead of the Highly Anticipated 2025 Season - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Sign Luca Orellano to a Long-Term Contract Extension - FC Cincinnati
- Toronto FC Sign Defender Zane Monlouis - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Kicks off 2025 MLS Season in Atlanta - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dynamo FC Stories
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall 2-1 to FC Dallas in Season-Opening Texas Derby
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Midfielder Diego Gonzalez to Short-Term Loan
- Houston Dynamo FC Transfer Defender Micael to Séria A Side SE Palmeiras for Largest Fee in Club History
- Houston Dynamo FC Acquires $300,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Toronto FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Kick off 20th MLS Season Hosting Texas Derby Versus FC Dallas