Houston Dynamo FC Fall 2-1 to FC Dallas in Season-Opening Texas Derby

February 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







Houston, TX - Houston Dynamo FC fell 2-1 versus FC Dallas in a season-opening Texas Derby at Shell Energy Stadium tonight.

Houston opened scoring in the 18th minute when forward Amine Bassi guided a ball home after an impressive cross from defender Griffin Dorsey was redirected by forward Ezequiel Ponce.

FC Dallas leveled the match in the 55th minute with forward Petar Musa finding the bottom right corner after retrieving the ball at the top of the box.

Forward Anderson Julio gave FC Dallas the lead in the 76th minute after a collision outside Houston's box led to a quick counter for the visitors and ultimately the game-winning goal.

Notably, Nico Lodeiro made his MLS debut tonight after the championship-winning midfielder signed with Houston this week. Additionally, midfielder Jack McGlynn, who the Dynamo made an historic trade for earlier this year, made his Dynamo debut and 100th regular season MLS appearance tonight, while defender Femi Awodesu, who was signed to the first team from Dynamo 2 in the offseason, made his MLS debut. Midfielder Erik Dueñas, who joined the team in January, also made his Dynamo debut.

McGlynn had the match's first shot in the sixth minute, firing a strong shot on goal from outside of the box from the right side.

Dallas looked to penetrate the box in the 11th minute when Anerson Julio cut inside, but goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell, who earned the No.1 spot in net for Houston this season, came off his line to quell the danger.

Houston had a dangerous chance in the 50th minute with Ponce almost finding the back post with a half-volley shot inside the box.

McGlynn fired another dangerous shot in the 73rd minute, hitting the woodwork from outside the box following a backheel pass by Bassi.

The Dynamo next host Inter Miami CF with Lionel Messi and company at Shell Energy Stadium on Sunday, March 2, with kick off scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

---

Houston Dynamo FC (0-1-0, 0 pts.) 1-2 FC Dallas (1-0-0, 3 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 1

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Attendance: 18,623

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Houston Dynamo FC 1 0 1

FC Dallas 0 2 2

HOU: Amine Bassi 1 (Ezequiel Ponce 1, Griffin Dorsey 1) 18'

DAL: Petar Musa 1 (unassisted) 55'

DAL: Anderson Julio 1 (Petar Musa 1) 76'

Houston Dynamo FC: Andrew Tarbell; Griffin Dorsey, Femi Awodesu, Ethan Bartlow, Daniel Steres (Franco Escobar 85'); Jack McGlynn, Artur, Sebastian Kowalczyk (Erik Dueñas 89'); Amine Bassi (Gabe Segal 85'), Ezequiel Ponce, Aliyu Ibrahim (Nicolás Lodeiro 62')

Unused substitutes: Jimmy Maurer, Michael Halliday, Diego Gonzalez, Exon Arzú, Brooklyn Raines

FC Dallas: Maarten Paes; Marco Farfan, Osaze Urhoghide, Sebastien Ibeagha, Shaq Moore; Sebastian Lletget, Ramiro (Tsiki Ntsabeleng 69'), Lucho Acosta (Logan Farrington 80'); Anderson Julio (Patrickson Delgado 80'), Petar Musa, Bernard Kamungo (Pedrinho 62')

Unused substitutes: Lalas Abubakar, Leo Chu, Enzo Newman, Michael Collodi, Nolan Norris

DISCIPLINE:

DAL: Bernad Kamungo (caution; dissent) 25'

HOU: Sebastian Kowalczyk (caution; foul) 32'

DAL: Sebastien Ibeagha (caution; foul) 65'

DAL: Ramiro (caution; foul) 67'

DAL: Osaze Urhoghide (caution; foul) 89'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Armando Villarreal

Assistant: Micheal Barwegen

Assistant: Diego Blas

Fourth Official: Elvis Osmanovic

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero

Weather: 45 degrees, rain showers

