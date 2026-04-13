WNBA Women's National Basketball Association

2026 WNBA Draft Orange Carpet Presented by COACH

Published on April 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video


WATCH LIVE from the 2026 WNBA Draft Orange Carpet presented by COACH.

The 30th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 13, 2026


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