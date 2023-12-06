Zieky and Kile Each Score Twice in Rout of Lions
December 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
TROIS-RIVIERES, QC - Five Maine Mariners registered multi-point performances, led by a pair of goals each from Chase Zieky and Alex Kile in a convincing 6-1 victory over the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Wednesday night at Colisee Videotron. Reid Stefanson also posted a four-point game with a goal and three assists.
A Trois-Rivieres penalty within the first 21 seconds of the game gave the Mariners an instant power play chance, and they capitalized. At the 2:10 mark of the period, Chase Zieky, camped to the right of Lions netminder Joe Vrbetic, took a feed from Owen Pederson in the slot and buried his 2nd goal of the season to give Maine a 1-0 lead. Billy Constantinou, who also assisted on the goal, was the primary set-up man on another less than two minutes later. At 4:06, Constantinou's shot from the point produced a rebound for Alex Kile, who wrapped it around Vrebtic to quickly double the lead.
Zieky struck again early in the 2nd to stretch the lead to 3-0. Straight off a faceoff win by Reid Stefanson, Zieky whipped one between the pads of Vrbetic at 1:59 of the middle frame. The Lions would get on the board at 5:31 on a cross ice one-timer from Maxim Trepanier, but the Mariners would use their power play to answer. Alex Kile found open space near the right circle, took a feed from Stefanson, and ripped home his second goal of the night at 15:46 to give Maine a 4-1 lead through 40 minutes.
An unassisted goal by Stefanson at 3:48 of the third put the game out of reach, and Gabriel Chicoine added a pretty one off the rush at 6:18 to chase Vrbetic. Chicoine leads all ECHL defensemen in goals, with six. The Mariners six goal output was their largest of the season, and the 6-1 final score was also their largest margin of victory.
Brad Arvanitis picked up his fourth consecutive win, making 32 saves to do so, while Joe Vrbetic turned aside 17 of 23 and Zachary Bouthillier stopped all six he faced in relief. The Mariners have points in four straight games and six of their last eight.
The Mariners (7-8-1-0) now travel to St. John's, Newfoundland, for three games over the weekend against the Newfoundland Growlers. Friday and Saturday's games begin at 5:30 ET with puck drop at 2:30 PM on Sunday afternoon. They return home on Saturday, December 16th for "Pickleball Night" at 6 PM, also against the Growlers and the annual Teddy Bear Toss on Sunday, December 17th at 3 PM against Adirondack. Additional promotional information and single game tickets can be found at MarinersOfMaine.com. Fans can also purchase single game tickets at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Group discounts and ticket packages are available through the Maine Mariners front office by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the office at 94 Free St. in Portland. The 2023-2024 season is presented by Hannaford to Go.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 6, 2023
- Max Andreev's Hat Trick Leads Mavericks to a Thrilling 7-5 Victory Over Idaho - Kansas City Mavericks
- Steelheads Fall 7-5 to Kansas City in Wild Third Period - Idaho Steelheads
- Nardi Scores Lone Goal in Royals' Late Game Loss to Thunder, 2-1 - Reading Royals
- A Game to Forget for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Francis Nets Pair of Late Goals, Rabbits Weather the Cyclones in 4-3 Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Cyclones Fall Short to Swamp Rabbits - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Thunder Score Late In 2-1 Win Over Royals - Adirondack Thunder
- Zieky and Kile Each Score Twice in Rout of Lions - Maine Mariners
- Lleyton Moore Loaned to AHL Tucson - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Make Several Roster Moves Today - Allen Americans
- Sharks Reassign Chrona to Thunder - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - December 6 - ECHL
- Skeoch Traded to Adirondack - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Olivier Legault Returns as Associate Head Coach - Fort Wayne Komets
- Atlanta Gladiators Sign Joseph Widmar - Atlanta Gladiators
- Kalamazoo Teaches Education Day Lesson, Scores Six in Toledo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Throwback Tunes and Tossed Teddy Bears in One Fun Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- Gresock Scores Twice in Wednesday Matinee Loss - Toledo Walleye
- Pink Whitney Night Is Back on January 23 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Grizzlies Gameday: Series Opener at Maverik Center vs Allen - Utah Grizzlies
- Top Two Teams in the Western Conference Square off Tonight at Cable Dahmer Arena - Kansas City Mavericks
- Savannah Shut out by Jacksonville - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Everblades Hold Teddy Bear Jersey Auction Benefitting Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Cincinnati Cyclones (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Americans Open a Six-Game Road Trip in Utah. - Allen Americans
- K-Wings Prep for Historic Deaf Awareness Game Sunday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Clash with Thunder in Midweek Road Matchup - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.