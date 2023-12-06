Zieky and Kile Each Score Twice in Rout of Lions

TROIS-RIVIERES, QC - Five Maine Mariners registered multi-point performances, led by a pair of goals each from Chase Zieky and Alex Kile in a convincing 6-1 victory over the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Wednesday night at Colisee Videotron. Reid Stefanson also posted a four-point game with a goal and three assists.

A Trois-Rivieres penalty within the first 21 seconds of the game gave the Mariners an instant power play chance, and they capitalized. At the 2:10 mark of the period, Chase Zieky, camped to the right of Lions netminder Joe Vrbetic, took a feed from Owen Pederson in the slot and buried his 2nd goal of the season to give Maine a 1-0 lead. Billy Constantinou, who also assisted on the goal, was the primary set-up man on another less than two minutes later. At 4:06, Constantinou's shot from the point produced a rebound for Alex Kile, who wrapped it around Vrebtic to quickly double the lead.

Zieky struck again early in the 2nd to stretch the lead to 3-0. Straight off a faceoff win by Reid Stefanson, Zieky whipped one between the pads of Vrbetic at 1:59 of the middle frame. The Lions would get on the board at 5:31 on a cross ice one-timer from Maxim Trepanier, but the Mariners would use their power play to answer. Alex Kile found open space near the right circle, took a feed from Stefanson, and ripped home his second goal of the night at 15:46 to give Maine a 4-1 lead through 40 minutes.

An unassisted goal by Stefanson at 3:48 of the third put the game out of reach, and Gabriel Chicoine added a pretty one off the rush at 6:18 to chase Vrbetic. Chicoine leads all ECHL defensemen in goals, with six. The Mariners six goal output was their largest of the season, and the 6-1 final score was also their largest margin of victory.

Brad Arvanitis picked up his fourth consecutive win, making 32 saves to do so, while Joe Vrbetic turned aside 17 of 23 and Zachary Bouthillier stopped all six he faced in relief. The Mariners have points in four straight games and six of their last eight.

