Skeoch Traded to Adirondack

December 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, GA - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today defenseman Darian Skeoch has been traded to the Adirondack Thunder in exchange for future considerations.

Skeoch, 26, appeared in 47 games with Savannah over the past two seasons, recording two goals and seven assists. The New Liskeard, ON, native was named an alternate captain during the 2022-23 season and retained his captaincy at the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

Skeoch is in his fourth professional season following his debut with the Indy Fuel in 2020. He has appeared in 130 career ECHL games, registering 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) and 322 penalty minutes.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.