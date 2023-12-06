Skeoch Traded to Adirondack
December 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, GA - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today defenseman Darian Skeoch has been traded to the Adirondack Thunder in exchange for future considerations.
Skeoch, 26, appeared in 47 games with Savannah over the past two seasons, recording two goals and seven assists. The New Liskeard, ON, native was named an alternate captain during the 2022-23 season and retained his captaincy at the start of the 2023-24 campaign.
Skeoch is in his fourth professional season following his debut with the Indy Fuel in 2020. He has appeared in 130 career ECHL games, registering 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) and 322 penalty minutes.
