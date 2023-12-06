Lleyton Moore Loaned to AHL Tucson

December 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that defenseman Lleyton Moore has been loaned to the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners.

Moore, 21, is off a great start in his first year as a pro. He leads all rookies in power play assists (8) and tied for the rookie lead with 10 power play points. Moore is tied for 11th in rookie scoring with 17 points.

He spent time with the Niagara IceDogs before being traded in 2019 to the Oshawa Generals. The native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan played for the next two years for the Generals. Due to the Covid pandemic, Moore missed the 2020-21 campaign.

Last season, he was named team captain and compiled 24 points (4g, 20a) in 27 games for Oshawa before being dealt to the Kitchener Rangers last December. Overall, Moore racked up 143 points (21g, 122a) in 226 games in the OHL. While with Oshawa, he played for former Thunder Head Coach Derek Laxdal.

Wichita begins a four-game road trip on Thursday night in the Black Hills against Rapid City. Join us at Twin Peaks West for a Watch Party. The game begins at 8:05 p.m. There will be food and drink specials.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.