ECHL Transactions - December 6

December 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 6, 2023:

Allen:

Add Gavin Gould, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Donovan Sebrango, D assigned from Belleville by Ottawa

Add Leevi Merilainen, G activated from reserve

Add Jordan-Ty Fournier, F activated from reserve

Delete Johnny Walker, F placed on reserve

Delete Chase Perry, G placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Joe Widmar, F signed contract, added to active roster

Cincinnati:

Add Luka Burzan, F activated from reserve

Delete Cole Fraser, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Cole Moberg, D activated from reserve

Delete Blake Murray, F recalled by Carolina

Greenville:

Add Nick Prkusic, F activated from reserve

Delete Max Martin, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add William Knierim, F activated from Injured Reserve

Iowa:

Add Kyle Masters, D assigned from Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota

Add Pavel Novak, F assigned from Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota

Add Drew DeRidder, G activated from reserve

Delete Hunter Jones, G placed on reserve

Delete Kevin McKernan, D placed on reserve

Delete Tanner MacMaster, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/5)

Delete Nick Campoli, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/23)

Kalamazoo:

Add Jordan Seyfert, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jacob Nordqvist, D placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Saigeon, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/3)

Kansas City:

Add Kevin Resop, G signed contract, added to active roster

Maine:

Delete Austin Albrecht, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Delete Jacob Modry, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/26)

Rapid City:

Add Jason Pawloski, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Kenton Helgesen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/4)

Savannah:

Delete Darian Skeoch, D traded to Adirondack

South Carolina:

Add Michael Kim, D activated from reserve

Delete Spencer Meier, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Maxime Trepanier, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add William Lemay, F activated from reserve

Delete Nick Jermain, F placed on reserve

Delete Nicolas Lariviere, F placed on reserve

Delete Zachary Emond, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/1)

Utah:

Add Jay Stevens, G added as EBUG

Delete Jordan Martel, F placed on reserve

Delete Dylan Fitze, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/19)

Wheeling:

Add Evan Vierling, F returned from bereavement/family leave

Delete Michael McNiven, G traded to Savannah

Wichita:

Add Magnus Chrona, G assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Delete Lleyton Moore, D loaned to Tucson

