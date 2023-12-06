ECHL Transactions - December 6
December 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 6, 2023:
Allen:
Add Gavin Gould, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Donovan Sebrango, D assigned from Belleville by Ottawa
Add Leevi Merilainen, G activated from reserve
Add Jordan-Ty Fournier, F activated from reserve
Delete Johnny Walker, F placed on reserve
Delete Chase Perry, G placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Joe Widmar, F signed contract, added to active roster
Cincinnati:
Add Luka Burzan, F activated from reserve
Delete Cole Fraser, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Cole Moberg, D activated from reserve
Delete Blake Murray, F recalled by Carolina
Greenville:
Add Nick Prkusic, F activated from reserve
Delete Max Martin, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add William Knierim, F activated from Injured Reserve
Iowa:
Add Kyle Masters, D assigned from Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota
Add Pavel Novak, F assigned from Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota
Add Drew DeRidder, G activated from reserve
Delete Hunter Jones, G placed on reserve
Delete Kevin McKernan, D placed on reserve
Delete Tanner MacMaster, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/5)
Delete Nick Campoli, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/23)
Kalamazoo:
Add Jordan Seyfert, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jacob Nordqvist, D placed on reserve
Delete Brandon Saigeon, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/3)
Kansas City:
Add Kevin Resop, G signed contract, added to active roster
Maine:
Delete Austin Albrecht, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Delete Jacob Modry, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/26)
Rapid City:
Add Jason Pawloski, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Kenton Helgesen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/4)
Savannah:
Delete Darian Skeoch, D traded to Adirondack
South Carolina:
Add Michael Kim, D activated from reserve
Delete Spencer Meier, D placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Maxime Trepanier, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add William Lemay, F activated from reserve
Delete Nick Jermain, F placed on reserve
Delete Nicolas Lariviere, F placed on reserve
Delete Zachary Emond, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/1)
Utah:
Add Jay Stevens, G added as EBUG
Delete Jordan Martel, F placed on reserve
Delete Dylan Fitze, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/19)
Wheeling:
Add Evan Vierling, F returned from bereavement/family leave
Delete Michael McNiven, G traded to Savannah
Wichita:
Add Magnus Chrona, G assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
Delete Lleyton Moore, D loaned to Tucson
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 6, 2023
- ECHL Transactions - December 6 - ECHL
- Skeoch Traded to Adirondack - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Olivier Legault Returns as Associate Head Coach - Fort Wayne Komets
- Atlanta Gladiators Sign Joseph Widmar - Atlanta Gladiators
- Kalamazoo Teaches Education Day Lesson, Scores Six in Toledo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Throwback Tunes and Tossed Teddy Bears in One Fun Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- Gresock Scores Twice in Wednesday Matinee Loss - Toledo Walleye
- Pink Whitney Night Is Back on January 23 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Grizzlies Gameday: Series Opener at Maverik Center vs Allen - Utah Grizzlies
- Top Two Teams in the Western Conference Square off Tonight at Cable Dahmer Arena - Kansas City Mavericks
- Savannah Shut out by Jacksonville - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Everblades Hold Teddy Bear Jersey Auction Benefitting Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Cincinnati Cyclones (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Americans Open a Six-Game Road Trip in Utah. - Allen Americans
- K-Wings Prep for Historic Deaf Awareness Game Sunday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Clash with Thunder in Midweek Road Matchup - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.