Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Cincinnati Cyclones (7:05pm)

December 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (15-3-0-0) vs. Cincinnati Cyclones (10-6-0-0)

December 6, 2023 | 7:05 PM ET | Regular Season Game #19

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Rocco Stachowiak (28)

Linesmen: Felix-Antoine Voyer (57), Noah Ockomon (64)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Bon Secours Rabbits Radio Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) and Matt Caldwell (Analyst) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS CYCLONES SERIES

Regular Season Record:

Overall: (0-0-0-0) Home:(0-0-0-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

December 31, 2021 - Greenville 2 at Cincinnati 3 SO

Next Meeting:

N/A

22-23 Regular Season Record:

N/A

All-Time Record:

(15-8-5)

QUICK BITS

LONG TIME, NO 'C'

For the first time in nearly two years, the Swamp Rabbits take on the Cyclones, having met each other last on December 31, 2021. The last meeting, which capped off a two-game Cyclones sweep of Greenville, came in Cincinnati, in what was, then, a middle-point of a Swamp Rabbits 10-game losing streak. Cincinnati took a midweek game by a score of 6-1 before coming from behind to top the Rabbits 3-2 in a shootout win on New Year's Eve. The two teams weren't finished with their interactions, however, as Greenville made a splash, sending three players to the Cyclones in exchange for defenseman Johnny Coughlin, a move that would prove pivotal in Greenville's second half turnaround that saw the club make the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

THE 'RYAN'FORCEMENTS ARRIVE

Just in time for last weekend's homestand, Ryan Francis was assigned to Greenville from the Ontario Reign. The second-year forward wasted little time making a name for himself, putting up four assists in his two appearances, including a trio of helpers on Saturday night. All four of Francis' assists came on the power-play goals, rocketing the winger into third on the team in that category.

POWER-PLAY PAVS

After leading the Swamp Rabbits with 10 power-play goals last season, Nikita Pavlychev has quickly settled back into his same form through his eight appearances. With back-to-back power-play goals on Saturday, Pavlychev is now second on the team in man-advantage tallies and total power-play points, adding a pair of assists to his total.

BACK-TO-BACK BEAUCH

Saturday night, despite the loss to South Carolina, will serve as a fond memory for Anthony Beauchamp, who scored the Teddy Bear Toss goal just 1:48 seconds into the game. The goal also marked his fifth tally of the season and first time he's lit the lamp in back-to-back appearances through the first 18 games. The Quebec native has crossed into double-digit points (5g, 5a) thanks to four points in his last six games. The third-year Swamp Rabbit is on pace to score 40 points this season, a mark that would best his stellar sophomore season total of 31.

