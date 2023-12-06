Throwback Tunes and Tossed Teddy Bears in One Fun Weekend

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) is proud to announce an action packed weekend complete with 80's Night, and Mental Health Awareness Night with a Teddy Bear Toss presented by Fidelity Bank!

80'S NIGHT

Friday, December 8th

Come down to the DCU Center to relive the best of the 1980's on 80's Night! The Railers DJ will be playing classic hits from the 80's all night long to go with our 80's costume contest. The best dressed 80's fan will receive four Railers tickets, along with a $20 gift card to the Rail Shop!

Nintendo "Ice Hockey" Tournament

Fans can apply to be a part of our first ever Nintendo "Ice Hockey" Tournament. Fill out this form to apply for your chance to compete.

Applicants must be 21+

Winner to receive a Railers x Bud Light Prize Pack!

Railers Cheer Team & 3-4-5 Friday

The Railers Cheer Team will be in attendance and fans can take advantage of discounted concessions in the Bud Light Lounge, including $3 Popcorn, $4 Soda, and $5 Bud Lights.

MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS NIGHT WITH A TEDDY BEAR TOSS

Saturday December 9th

The Railers are shining a light on mental health for this special game presented by Fidelity Bank benefiting the SHINE Initiative, a Central Mass based non-profit focused on combatting discrimination and destigmatizing mental health conditions in youth.

Specialty Jerseys

The Railers will be wearing specialty "Ugly Sweater" jerseys with an online auction & live post-game auction, with proceeds to benefit the SHINE Initiative. Fans who wear their own ugly sweaters to the game will have the chance to win cool prizes!

Teddy Bear Toss & Ticket Exchange

Fans can bring plush toys to the DCU Center on Saturday to throw out onto the ice after the first Railers goal. All of the toys collected on the ice will be donated to the Friendly House of Worcester following the game.

Any fan who brings a stuffed animal to a Fidelity Bank Worcester Branch can exchange the plush for a ticket to Saturday's game.

Santa TRAX

For the first time this season, fans will be able to pose with Santa TRAX to get their pictures taken. Photos will be taken in front of the Founder Wall Mural in the Fallon Health Pavilion

Season memberships, mini-plans, and group packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

