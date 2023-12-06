Americans Make Several Roster Moves Today
December 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Salt Lake City, Utah - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators announced several transactions today.
The Ottawa Senators assigned defenseman Donovan Sebrango to Allen from Belleville today. Sebrango played in one game for the Americans this season and scored a goal before returning to Belleville. The former third round pick of the Detroit Red Wings, has 135 games played in the American Hockey League.
The team also activated NHL goalie prospect Leevi Merilainen off reserve. He will start tonight for the Americans between the pipes.
Allen also signed free agent forward Gavin Gould to a contract. Gould has appeared in 36 games for the Americans and has 34 points (10 goals and 24 assists). The native of North Vancouver, BC will be in the lineup tonight for the Americans and play on a line with Hank Crone and Colby McAuley.
Jordan-Ty Fournier has been activated from reserve while both Johnny Walker and Chase Perry were placed on reserve.
Tonight will be the first game this season without forward Matt Marcinew, who departed for Europe. He was suspended by the team on Monday.
Game time is at 8:10 PM CST. The pregame show with Tommy Daniels is at 7:50 PM CST.
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans goaltender Leevi Merilainen
(Dave Dudich)
