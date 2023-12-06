Everblades Hold Teddy Bear Jersey Auction Benefitting Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation

ESTERO, Fla. - Join the Florida Everblades for an exciting virtual auction on the DASH app featuring exclusive game-worn Teddy Bear Jerseys this week! Starting Wednesday, December 6 at 10 am, fans can bid on these special jerseys, with all net proceeds benefiting the Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation. To participate in the auction, visit HERE.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 pm as the Everblades proudly wear these unique jerseys during the Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Fifth Third Bank, at Hertz Arena while facing off against the South Carolina Stingrays. Secure your tickets to any of the three home games this week by visiting HERE.

During Saturday's game, the Everblades will don specialty-themed jerseys that were hand drawn and designed by children at Golisano Children's Hospital. The Everblades main crest logo for the teddy bear toss jersey was designed by Jayden Torres, who is a blades fan and battling a rare disease. Jayden attended last year's Teddy Bear Toss game then was back in the hospital on the actual day the team delivered the bears to the local hospital the following week. These unique jerseys will be auctioned off to fans via Dash following the game.

Kathleen Casey the President and Founder of Bear Necessities shared how truly grateful they are to be co-sponsoring the Teddy Bear Toss again this year. "We are honored for this tremendous partnership with the Florida Everblades. The outpouring of generosity from the entire community is overwhelming; when you see the Teddy Bears flying out onto the ice, chills run up and down your spine, it's very touching. The proceeds from the Jersey's will greatly assist us in our mission to bring hope and joy to children and their families battling cancer. We can't begin to express our thanks! Hope to see you all there for an exciting night and a big win for the Everblades!"

Fans can access the free DASH auction app via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. To bid in the auction, interested buyers must create an account. The auction will feature three groups of players, each with a starting bid and buy-it-now option, differing for each player. The buy-it-now option for each group will close 24 hours before each group auction closes. The three groups are as follows:

GROUP 1 GROUP 2 GROUP 3

Jaxon Castor #1 Cole Moberg #2 Teddy Bear Toss Jersey #3

Will Reilly #4 Zach Uens #5 Patrick Holway #6

Logan Lambdin #7 Brett Davis #8 Tommy Apap #11

Andrew Fyten #12 Shane Kuzmeski #13 Cam Hausinger #15

Teddy Bear Toss Jersey #16 Zach Tsekos #17 Mark Senden #18

Bobo Carpenter #19 Oliver Chau #20 Riese Zmolek #21

Joe Pendenza #22 Wilmer Skoog #23 Kyle Neuber #24

Chris Ordoobadi #26 Sean Josling #27 Kai Schwindt #28

Blake Murray #29 Dennis Cesana #32 Cam Johnson #33

Aidan Sutter #34 Jordan Sambrook #36 Swampee #00

Evan Cormier #35 Cam Morrison #43 Everbabe #23

Everbabe #23 Nathan Staios #44

Everbabe #23

The auction will conclude with Group 1 jerseys at 9:00 pm on Saturday, December 9. Group 2 jerseys will end at 10:00 pm on Saturday, December 9. Group 3 jerseys will close at 6:00 pm on Sunday, December 10.

Unless specified by the winner, the player will autograph the jerseys. All winners will be contacted when the jerseys are ready for pickup.

Join us for the Everblades' next home game on Friday, December 15 at 7:30 pm against the Orlando Solar Bears, featuring our 239 specials, which consists of 2 tickets, 2 large pretzels, and 1 Program for $39! Purchase your 239 packages today at www.floridaeverblades.com/239. You'll also have the chance to meet Santa Claus at the game. Make sure to wear your ugly sweater, and we'll see you there!

