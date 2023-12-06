Thunder Score Late In 2-1 Win Over Royals
December 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - Jeremy Brodeur stopped 35 shots and Matt Stief scored the game-winning goal late in the third period as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Reading Royals on Wednesday night from Cool Insuring Arena, 2-1.
The Royals scored just 1:31 into the game to take a 1-0 lead. Joseph Nardi tipped a shot from the point and the puck went over the shoulder of goaltender Jeremy Brodeur. The goal was Nardi's sixth of the year with assists from Will Zmolek and Matt Brown and Reading took the one-goal lead into the intermission, along with an 11-2 shot advantage.
Adirondack answered back late in the second period to tie the game at one. Erik Middendorf tipped the puck to Ryan Smith, and he tapped the puck by goaltender Nolan Maier for his tenth of the year. Middendorf and Mike Gillespie were credited with the assists on the game-tying goal with 2:26 left in the second and game went to the third even at 1-1.
With under one minute left in regulation, Matt Stief beat Nolan Maier with a low shot from the left circle to give the Thunder a 2-1 lead. Grant Jozefek collected the lone assist on Stief's second of the year at 19:12 of the final frame and Adirondack held on for the one-goal win. Jeremy Brodeur stopped 35 of 36 shots in the win.
The Thunder hit the road Friday and Saturday in Worcester and then return home Wednesday and Friday against Newfoundland and Saturday against Worcester. Friday is $3 Labatt Blue Light and Saturday is Teddy Bear Toss Night in conjunction with the Saratoga Fire Department to benefit The Salvation Army. Watch the Saratoga Fire Department battle the Worcester Fire Department at 1 p.m. and enjoy $4 Bud Light while the Thunder take on the Railers at 7 p.m. Bring your Teddy Bears to throw on the ice when the Thunder score their first goal.
The 2023-24 regular season schedule is HERE.
Single game tickets and season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 6, 2023
- Max Andreev's Hat Trick Leads Mavericks to a Thrilling 7-5 Victory Over Idaho - Kansas City Mavericks
- Steelheads Fall 7-5 to Kansas City in Wild Third Period - Idaho Steelheads
- Nardi Scores Lone Goal in Royals' Late Game Loss to Thunder, 2-1 - Reading Royals
- A Game to Forget for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Francis Nets Pair of Late Goals, Rabbits Weather the Cyclones in 4-3 Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Cyclones Fall Short to Swamp Rabbits - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Thunder Score Late In 2-1 Win Over Royals - Adirondack Thunder
- Zieky and Kile Each Score Twice in Rout of Lions - Maine Mariners
- Lleyton Moore Loaned to AHL Tucson - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Make Several Roster Moves Today - Allen Americans
- Sharks Reassign Chrona to Thunder - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - December 6 - ECHL
- Skeoch Traded to Adirondack - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Olivier Legault Returns as Associate Head Coach - Fort Wayne Komets
- Atlanta Gladiators Sign Joseph Widmar - Atlanta Gladiators
- Kalamazoo Teaches Education Day Lesson, Scores Six in Toledo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Throwback Tunes and Tossed Teddy Bears in One Fun Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- Gresock Scores Twice in Wednesday Matinee Loss - Toledo Walleye
- Pink Whitney Night Is Back on January 23 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Grizzlies Gameday: Series Opener at Maverik Center vs Allen - Utah Grizzlies
- Top Two Teams in the Western Conference Square off Tonight at Cable Dahmer Arena - Kansas City Mavericks
- Savannah Shut out by Jacksonville - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Everblades Hold Teddy Bear Jersey Auction Benefitting Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Cincinnati Cyclones (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Americans Open a Six-Game Road Trip in Utah. - Allen Americans
- K-Wings Prep for Historic Deaf Awareness Game Sunday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Clash with Thunder in Midweek Road Matchup - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.