Pink Whitney Night Is Back on January 23

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning are proud to partner with Pink Whitney by New Amsterdam® Vodka to announce Pink Whitney Night, when the Solar Bears host the Atlanta Gladiators on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

Media personalities and former NHL stars Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney will be in attendance and taking in the game at the Pink Whitney Party Zone located in Sections 113-116 at the Amway Center. Details on how you can meet Bissonnette and Whitney will be announced at a later date.

"We are thrilled to host our third Pink Whitney Night, and welcome back Paul and Ryan to The City Beautiful," said Solar Bears President Chris Heller. "Bissonnette and Whitney are two of the biggest hockey media personalities in the world and to have them return to Orlando means a lot to our franchise and our fans. We are excited to host them again, and look forward to another fun night! We hope you'll join us on January 23."

The Solar Bears will don special Pink Whitney inspired uniforms for the evening that will be auctioned on-site and online following the game.

