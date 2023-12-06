Savannah Shut out by Jacksonville
December 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, GA - The Savannah Ghost Pirates (6-11-2-1) were shut out by the Jacksonville Icemen (10-7-2) 4-0 at Enmarket Arena on Tuesday night.
Jacksonville's Craig Martin drew first blood at 19:49 of the first period when his shot from the right circle beat Ghost Pirates goaltender Michael Bullion. Shots on goal in the first period were 9-8 in favor of the Icemen.
The Icemen doubled their lead with a goal from Dominick Mersch at 10:50, carrying a two-goal cushion into the third period.
Luc Brown added another goal at 6:50, and Derek Lodermeier scored an empty-net tally at 16:39.
Michael Bullion made 36 saves in the loss.
The Ghost Pirates went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill, but 0-for-2 on the power play.
Savannah will look to re-enter the win column on Friday, December 8th at 7:30 p.m. at Enmarket Arena against the Atlanta Gladiators. For ticket information, go to GhostPiratesHockey.com.
