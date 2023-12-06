Savannah Shut out by Jacksonville

December 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, GA - The Savannah Ghost Pirates (6-11-2-1) were shut out by the Jacksonville Icemen (10-7-2) 4-0 at Enmarket Arena on Tuesday night.

Jacksonville's Craig Martin drew first blood at 19:49 of the first period when his shot from the right circle beat Ghost Pirates goaltender Michael Bullion. Shots on goal in the first period were 9-8 in favor of the Icemen.

The Icemen doubled their lead with a goal from Dominick Mersch at 10:50, carrying a two-goal cushion into the third period.

Luc Brown added another goal at 6:50, and Derek Lodermeier scored an empty-net tally at 16:39.

Michael Bullion made 36 saves in the loss.

The Ghost Pirates went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill, but 0-for-2 on the power play.

Savannah will look to re-enter the win column on Friday, December 8th at 7:30 p.m. at Enmarket Arena against the Atlanta Gladiators. For ticket information, go to GhostPiratesHockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.