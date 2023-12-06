Francis Nets Pair of Late Goals, Rabbits Weather the Cyclones in 4-3 Win
December 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE S.C. - Ryan Francis' pair of third period goals lifted the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to a 4-3 comeback win over the Cincinnati Cyclones at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Wednesday night.
The non-conference meeting got underway with early back-and-forth action that led to the opening goal at 9:38, as Cyclones captain Justin Vaive scored his seventh of the season. At 12:01, Greenville's Bobby Russell entered the ice from the bench and joined an offensive possession, receiving a point-pass that he fired into the net for his third of the season. Later in the period, Lee Lapid, scored his second of the season at 18:24, re-establishing the lead for the Cyclones.
In the second period, the Swamp Rabbits outshot the Cyclones 17-10, but were held off the board by Cyclones goaltender Talyn Boyko.
Early in the the third period, the Swamp Rabbits tied the game with a power-play goal by Tanner Eberle, his third of the season at 6:30. At 10:24, the Swamp Rabbits tipped Lincoln Griffin's shot toward their own goal, giving Cincinnati the 3-2 lead. Just over two minute later, at 12:28, Ryan Francis scored his first of the season to tie the game at 3-3. Later, at 16:45, Francis deflected his second of the game across the line, giving the Swamp Rabbits the 4-3 advantage, the score line that held until the final horn.
W: Ingham
L: Boyko
With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to an Eastern Conference-best 16-3-0-0, while the Cyclones drop to 10-7-0-0.
The Swamp Rabbits travel to Savannah, Georgia on Saturday, December 9, for a 7 p.m meeting with the Savannah Ghost Pirates, as they look to extend their franchise-record seven-game road winning streak.
Swamp Rabbits Single-Game tickets, Full Season, and Half Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now at SwampRabbits.com or by calling (864) 674-7825.
Images from this story
|
Greenville Swamp Rabbits' Ryan Francis and Bobby Russell on game night
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 6, 2023
- Max Andreev's Hat Trick Leads Mavericks to a Thrilling 7-5 Victory Over Idaho - Kansas City Mavericks
- Steelheads Fall 7-5 to Kansas City in Wild Third Period - Idaho Steelheads
- Nardi Scores Lone Goal in Royals' Late Game Loss to Thunder, 2-1 - Reading Royals
- A Game to Forget for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Francis Nets Pair of Late Goals, Rabbits Weather the Cyclones in 4-3 Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Cyclones Fall Short to Swamp Rabbits - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Thunder Score Late In 2-1 Win Over Royals - Adirondack Thunder
- Zieky and Kile Each Score Twice in Rout of Lions - Maine Mariners
- Lleyton Moore Loaned to AHL Tucson - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Make Several Roster Moves Today - Allen Americans
- Sharks Reassign Chrona to Thunder - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - December 6 - ECHL
- Skeoch Traded to Adirondack - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Olivier Legault Returns as Associate Head Coach - Fort Wayne Komets
- Atlanta Gladiators Sign Joseph Widmar - Atlanta Gladiators
- Kalamazoo Teaches Education Day Lesson, Scores Six in Toledo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Throwback Tunes and Tossed Teddy Bears in One Fun Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- Gresock Scores Twice in Wednesday Matinee Loss - Toledo Walleye
- Pink Whitney Night Is Back on January 23 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Grizzlies Gameday: Series Opener at Maverik Center vs Allen - Utah Grizzlies
- Top Two Teams in the Western Conference Square off Tonight at Cable Dahmer Arena - Kansas City Mavericks
- Savannah Shut out by Jacksonville - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Everblades Hold Teddy Bear Jersey Auction Benefitting Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Cincinnati Cyclones (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Americans Open a Six-Game Road Trip in Utah. - Allen Americans
- K-Wings Prep for Historic Deaf Awareness Game Sunday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Clash with Thunder in Midweek Road Matchup - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Francis Nets Pair of Late Goals, Rabbits Weather the Cyclones in 4-3 Win
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Cincinnati Cyclones (7:05pm)
- Teddy Bear Toss Soured as Stingrays Snap Swamp Rabbits' Win Streak
- Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Teddy Bear Toss - Swamp Rabbits vs South Carolina Stingrays (7:05pm)
- Offense Leads Way for Eighth Straight Win, Rabbits Down Gladiators 6-3