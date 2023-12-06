Francis Nets Pair of Late Goals, Rabbits Weather the Cyclones in 4-3 Win

GREENVILLE S.C. - Ryan Francis' pair of third period goals lifted the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to a 4-3 comeback win over the Cincinnati Cyclones at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Wednesday night.

The non-conference meeting got underway with early back-and-forth action that led to the opening goal at 9:38, as Cyclones captain Justin Vaive scored his seventh of the season. At 12:01, Greenville's Bobby Russell entered the ice from the bench and joined an offensive possession, receiving a point-pass that he fired into the net for his third of the season. Later in the period, Lee Lapid, scored his second of the season at 18:24, re-establishing the lead for the Cyclones.

In the second period, the Swamp Rabbits outshot the Cyclones 17-10, but were held off the board by Cyclones goaltender Talyn Boyko.

Early in the the third period, the Swamp Rabbits tied the game with a power-play goal by Tanner Eberle, his third of the season at 6:30. At 10:24, the Swamp Rabbits tipped Lincoln Griffin's shot toward their own goal, giving Cincinnati the 3-2 lead. Just over two minute later, at 12:28, Ryan Francis scored his first of the season to tie the game at 3-3. Later, at 16:45, Francis deflected his second of the game across the line, giving the Swamp Rabbits the 4-3 advantage, the score line that held until the final horn.

With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to an Eastern Conference-best 16-3-0-0, while the Cyclones drop to 10-7-0-0.

The Swamp Rabbits travel to Savannah, Georgia on Saturday, December 9, for a 7 p.m meeting with the Savannah Ghost Pirates, as they look to extend their franchise-record seven-game road winning streak.

