Top Two Teams in the Western Conference Square off Tonight at Cable Dahmer Arena
December 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO. - For the first time in nearly two weeks, the Kansas City Mavericks are back on home ice at Cable Dahmer Arena at 7:00 tonight.
Tonight's matchup is a battle between the top two teams in the Western Conference as the defending conference champion Idaho Steelheads make their first trip to Kansas City this season. Kansas City currently sits at 15-5-0, with Idaho coming in with a 15-3-0-1 record.
The Mavericks are one of the ECHL's strongest teams, currently allowing the second-fewest goals this season. Kansas City is led by a trio of rookies - Max Andreev, Cade Borchardt and Kyle Jackson - who rank in the top-six in scoring among rookies in the ECHL. Additionally, Andreev is the reigning ECHL Rookie of the Month for November.
WHAT: Kansas City Mavericks vs. Idaho Steelheads.
WHERE: Cable Dahmer Arena, 19100 E Valley View Parkway; Independence, MO 64055
WHEN: 7:00 PM, Wednesday, December 6.
Beginning on Wednesday, December 6, the Mavericks have eight home games throughout December at Cable Dahmer Arena. Stars Wars Night is also right around the corner on December 9 at 6:05 PM. Single-game and multi-game ticket plans are still available for all Mavericks home games at kcmavericks.com or by calling the Mavericks ticket office at 816-252-7825.
