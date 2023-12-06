Nardi Scores Lone Goal in Royals' Late Game Loss to Thunder, 2-1

Glens Falls, NY - The Reading Royals (5-11-1-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Adirondack Thunder (10-5-2-0), 2-1, on Wednesday, December 6 at Cool Insuring Arena. Nolan Maier (3-5-0-1) suffered the loss in net with 13 saves on 15 shots faced. Jeremy Brodeur (6-2-0-0) earned the win for Adirondack with 35 saves on 36 shots faced.

The Royals struck early and first on Joe Nardi's sixth goal of the season 1:31 into the game. Nardi earned the Royals fourth game-opening goal over the Royals last five games with a deflection on Will Zmolek's shot from the blue line. Matt Brown earned his 12th assist on the season along with Zmolek first helper as a Royal.

Going into the second period, at 15:09, Maier made a save between the pads to keep Adirondack out of Reading's net. At 17:34, Ryan Smith potted one behind the back of Nolan Maier on a loose puck in Reading's crease. Erik Middendorf and Michael Gillespie earned the helpers on Smith's team leading 10th goal of the season.

The game remained tied into the final minute of the third courtesy of strong goaltending from Brodeur and a high left glove save by Maier against Thunder defenseman and former Royals WIll Mackinnon at the 16:10 mark of the third period. With 47 seconds left in regulation, Matt Stief snuck a wrist shot through the five-hole of Maier from below the left face-off circle that served as the late game winning goal. Grant Jozefek earned the helper on Stief's second goal of the season.

The Royals return home for a two-game series against the Trois-Rivières Lions beginning on Friday, December 8 for a La Noche de Los Royales game at 7:00 p.m presented by Visions Federal Credit Union. Join us for our Military Appreciation and Teddy Bear toss game on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 p.m. presented by SolveIT Solutions. To order tickets, visit royalshockey.com/tickets.

