Max Andreev's Hat Trick Leads Mavericks to a Thrilling 7-5 Victory Over Idaho

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - In one of the most electric nights in recent memory at Cable Dahmer Arena, Max Andreev's hat trick and four-point night led the Mavericks to a thrilling 7-5 victory on Wednesday.

Andreev's three-goal performance is the Mavericks first hat trick since Jeremy McKenna on October 22, 2022. Andreev also added an assist on in the game for a four-point game, the second-highest scoring effort in franchise history.

The outstanding performance from the rookie from Cornell was not the only impressive game from Mavericks skaters. Patrick Curry scored two of the seven goals, for his sixth multi-point game of the season.

With two assists, Cole Coskey recorded his 100th professional point in the contest. Cade Borchardt notched three assists for his third three-point game of his career. The good times kept rolling, with David Cotton adding three assists in his home debut. Also adding to the rookie scoring magic was Kyle Jackson, who notched his eighth goal of his inaugural campaign.

With under five minutes to play, Nate Knoepke put the Mavericks ahead for good. It was the second-year player's second game-winning goal of the season.

