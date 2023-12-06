Atlanta Gladiators Sign Joseph Widmar

December 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Wednesday the signing of forward Joseph Widmar. Widmar, 28, joins Atlanta following a strong start to the season (5G, 14A, 19PTS) with Peoria Rivermen of the SPHL.

The Northbrook, Illinois native played his collegiate hockey at the University of Massachussetts from 2015-2017, notching 12 points (4G, 8A) in 57 games played.

Widmar has suited up for nine total ECHL teams (Greenville, Atlanta, Wichita, Iowa, Indy, Norfolk, Allen, and Florida), producing 77 total points (24G, 53A). Widmar's stint with Atlanta came during the 2018-19 season, where the forward recorded 18 points (7G, 11A) in 31 games.

The Gladiators are back in action this weekend, as they hit the road for two consecutive games. First, Atlanta pays Savannah a visit for the first time this season, Friday night, at 7:30PM. Then, the next night, the Gladiators head to Orlando, for a rematch against the Solar Bears at the Amway Center. Catch all the action LIVE on Flo HockeyandMixLR!

2023-24 Season Tickets are now available! For information on group tickets, sponsorships, and more for 2023-24, visit HERE, or call the Gladiators front office at 770-497-5100.

The Atlanta Gladiators are a proud member of the ECHL and play home games at Gas South Arena located in Duluth, Georgia. Follow along with the Gladiators onFacebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

The Atlanta Gladiators are proud affiliates of the Nashville Predators and Milwaukee Admirals.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.