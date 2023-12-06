A Game to Forget for the Lions

Wednesday night at Colisée Vidéotron saw the Lions and the Maine Mariners face off against one another for the sixth time this season. The Lions were victorious in four of the previous five games. Following a tough seven-game road trip, the Lions were hoping that a return to the friendly confines of Colisée Vidéotron would do them some good. The player who fans were likely to keep their eyes on was Trois-Rivières' captain Cedric Montminy, who scored three goals in the final two games of the road trip.

The Mariners started strongly in the first period, registering the first two goals early in the game: The Lions' Christopher Ortiz was sent off for hooking just 21 seconds into the period, and Chase Zieky proceeded to open the scoring on the power play at 2:10 with help from Owen Pederson and Billy Constantinou. Alex Kile then doubled the Mariners' lead at 4:06. Once again, the Lions had a poor start to a game.

The second period was almost déjà vu all over again, as the Mariners tallied twice more with Zieky and Kile each scoring their second goals, Kile's coming on the power play. The Lions were able to score a goal of their own in the period, their first of the game coming from Maxim Trépanier (who was returning from injury), with assists going to Jakov Novak and Alex-Olivier Voyer.

While the Lions were unable to add to their goal tally in the third period, the Mariners did add two of their own: Maine's Reid Stefanson took advantage of Anthony Beauregard's misfortune and then Gabriel Chicoine scored the Mariners' sixth goal with assists going to Stefanson and Jimmy Lambert. All in all, a game to forget for the Lions.

