Royals Clash with Thunder in Midweek Road Matchup

Glens Falls, NY - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a three-game week with a road game against the Adirondack Thunder at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 6 at Cool Insuring Arena.

The Royals return home on Friday, December 8 to open a two-game series against the Trois-Rivières Lions. Join the Royals for their La Noche de Los Royales promotional game - presented by Visions Federal Credit Union - at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena on Friday before the they hold their annual Military Appreciation / Teddy Bear Toss game - presented by Sole IT Solutions - on Saturday, December 9th at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

Royals Right Now:

Reading hoists a 5-10-1-1 record following their series split with the Kalamazoo Wings. The Royals dropped the series opener, 4-3, on Thursday, November 30 before defeating the Wings in the series finale, 5-3, on Saturday, December 2 at Santander Arena. Tag Bertuzzi scored four goals in the series including two goals in his Royals debut. Brendan Hoffmann scored his first goal of the season in Thursday's opener for the 5,000th regular season goal in franchise history.

Forwards Matt Brown and Joe Nardi tie for the team lead in points (17) while forward Ryan Chyzowski leads the Royals in goals (10). Nardi leads the team in assists (12).

Scouting the Thunder:

Adirondack (9-5-2-0) has opened their season with 20 points through 16 games. Forward Ryan Smith leads the Thunder in goals (9), points (13). Grant Jozefek leads the team in assist (10).

The Thunder conclude a seven-game homestand against the Royals which opened against Reading on Wednesday, November 22. The Royals fell to the Thunder in the season series opener, 5-1. Adirondack have won their last two games and are 3-4-2-0 at home this season.

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Upcoming Games:

La Noche de Los Royales - Dec. 8 vs. Trois-Rivières - Presented by Visions Federal Credit Union

Latin American music and dance performances

Spanish speaking in-arena host

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Military Appreciation / Teddy Bear Toss Night - Dec. 9 vs. Trois-Rivières

Join us as we salute our armed forces

Toss your teddy bears/stuffed animals onto the ice after the Royals' first goal

Military Appreciation specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Camo bucket hat

Taylor Swift Night (Royals Version) - Dec. 15 vs. Worcester

Sing your heart out as we celebrate Reading's own Taylor Swift!

Taylor Swift music playlist throughout the game

Friendship bracelet making

Dress as your favorite Taylor Swift Era

Swiftie trivia

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

