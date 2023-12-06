Grizzlies Gameday: Series Opener at Maverik Center vs Allen
December 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Allen Americans (6-11-1, 13 points, .361 Win %) at Utah Grizzlies (6-10, 12 points, .375 Win %)
Date: December 6, 2023 Venue: Maverik Center
Game Time: 3:05 pm.
Streaming/TV: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/11053458-2023-allen-americans-vs-utah-grizzlies
Audio/Radio: Utah Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES
Wednesday's Matchup
The Utah Grizzlies are at Maverik Center as they take on the Allen Americans in the opener of a three-game series. Utah is 6-4 at home this season. Allen is 5-5-1 on the road. It's the second of seven meetings this season between the clubs. Former Grizzlies forward Johnny Walker makes his return to Maverik Center as a member of the Americans. Walker has 2 goals and 1 assist in 4 games for Allen this season.
Games This Week
Wednesday - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Smith's Family Night (4 tickets for $40, each additional ticket is $10).
Friday, December 8, 2023 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday.
Saturday, December 9, 2023 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Teddy Bear Toss & Ugly Sweater Night.
All Times Mountain.
Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
Games Last Week
Friday, December 1, 2023 - Utah 2 Allen 3 - Bryan Yoon and Josh Wesley each scored a goal for Utah. Utah outshot Allen 51 to 30 for the contest and 23 to 3 in the third period. Dante Giannuzzi saved 27 of 30 for the Grizz. Allen's Leevi Merilainen stopped 49 of 51. Matt Marcinew had 1 goal and 1 assist to lead the Americans attack.
Saturday, December 2, 2023 - Utah 3 Tulsa 6 - Bryan Yoon had 1 goal and 1 assist. Brett Stapley had 2 assists and Jordan Martel & Jacob Semik each added a goal for the Grizz. Tulsa got 2 goals from Alec Butcher and a Gordie Howe Hat Trick from Jaxsen Wiebe. Tulsa was 2 for 3 on the power play. Utah was 1 for 2.
Sunday, December 3, 2023 - Utah 1 Tulsa 4 - Cole Gallant scored a goal for Utah. Nathan Burke and Kyle Mayhew had 1 assist. Tulsa outshot Utah 30 to 28. Tyler Poulsen had 1 goal and 1 assist for Tulsa.
Could We Finally See an Overtime Game?
The Grizzlies are the only team in the league who have yet to play a game past regulation. The Allen Americans are 2-1 in overtime this season. Last season Utah met Allen 12 times and they went past regulation twice. Utah won 3-2 at Allen in overtime on November 9, 2022 as Connor McDonald got the game winner. On March 17, 2023 Utah won 2-1 at Allen in a shootout as Cameron Wright scored the only goal in the shootout. Trent Miner was outstanding in net that night as he stopped 40 of 41 and all 3 in the shootout.
Adam Berg Makes Grizzlies Home Debut
New Grizzlies forward Adam Berg made his team debut on December 1st at Allen. Berg had 5 shots on goal in 3 games last week for Utah. It's not the first time Berg has played at Maverik Center as he appeared in 3 games for Cincinnati at Utah in March of 2023 and he had 1 goal and 1 assist.
Berg appeared in 8 games with Cincinnati this season and had 1 goal and 1 assist. Last season Berg played in 19 games with Cincinnati and had 4 goals, 2 assists and a +4 rating. Berg had 2 goals in 11 games in the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs.
2023-2024 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)
Overall record: 6-10
Home record: 6-4
Road record: 0-6
Win percentage: .375
Streak: Lost 4
Standings Points: 12
Last 10: 3-7
Goals per game: 2.63 (26th) Goals for: 42
Goals against per game: 3.13 (10th) Goals Against: 50
Shots per game: 31.06 (15th)
Shots against per game: 31.69 (18th)
Power Play: 9 for 46 - 19.6 % (17th)
Penalty Kill: 36 for 48 - 75.0 % (25th)
Penalty Minutes: 144. 9.00 per game. (3rd fewest in the league)
Shorthanded Goals: 3 - Utah scored 2 shorthanded goals in the third period on Nov. 24.
Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 4.
Record When Scoring First: 5-1.
Opposition Scores First: 1-9.
Record in One Goal Games: 2-4.
SCORING 1ST 2ND 3RD OT/Shootout TOTAL
Utah Grizzlies 12 15 15 0 42
Opposition 15 19 16 0 50
Team Leaders
Goals: Jordan Martel (6)
Assists: Brett Stapley (8)
Points: Brandon Cutler/Martel/Stapley (11)
Plus/Minus: Bryan Yoon (+5)
PIM: Burke (20)
Power Play Points: Martel/Stapley (5)
Power Play Goals: Martel (3)
Power Play Assists: Stapley (3)
Shots on Goal: Cutler (56)
Shooting Percentage: Kyle Mayhew (16.0 %) - Minimum 10 shots.
Game Winning Goals: Cutler (2)
Wins: Trent Miner (4)
Save %: Miner (.916)
Goals Against Average: Miner (2.52)
Shutouts: Metcalf (1)
Multiple Point Games
3 - Brandon Cutler, Brett Stapley
2- Kyle Betts, Nathan Burke, Jordan Martel.
1 - Gianni Fairbrother, Dylan Fitze, Kyle Mayhew, Mick Messner, Dakota Raabe, Keoni Texeira, Josh Wesley, Bryan Yoon.
