K-Wings Prep for Historic Deaf Awareness Game Sunday
December 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, are excited to make history again this Sunday at 3 p.m. EST with the organization's first Deaf Awareness Game presented by Bronson Healthcare.
Kalamazoo's deaf and hard-of-hearing community faces significant challenges navigating society & healthcare systems, and we're looking forward to drawing awareness to the barriers impacting their well-being by celebrating the ECHL's first Deaf Awareness game.
"Diversity, Equity and Inclusion continue to be an important facet of what makes the K-Wings organization so special," said Toni Will, Kalamazoo Wings general manager and governor. "The focus on the hard-of-hearing and deaf community is a personal one to me, as I'm a hard-of-hearing individual who wears a hearing aid daily. We are proud of the work we are doing and excited for all fans, new and old, to join us for this historic game day."
The K-Wings expect close to a thousand fans representing the deaf and hard-of-hearing community to attend the game, and the team is also excited to announce that the National Anthem will not be sung but signed by a representative from our deaf & hard-of-hearing community.
Plus, Kalamazoo will wear Deaf Awareness specialty jerseys during the game to be auctioned off post-game with all proceeds heading to Bronson's DEI and Language Services.
