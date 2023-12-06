Steelheads Fall 7-5 to Kansas City in Wild Third Period
December 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Idaho Steelheads (15-4-0-1, 31pts) lost to the Kansas City Mavericks (16-5-0-0, 32pts) by a final score of 7-5 Wednesday night at the Cable Dahmer Arena in front of a 2,989 fans. Idaho and Kansas City will meet again Friday night at 6:35 p.m. (MT).
Max Andreev would give the Mavericks an early 2-0 lead scoring 69 seconds into the game and then 1:43 later. Francesco Arcuri (6th) would find the back of the net for the second straight game getting Idaho on the board with 2:37 left in the period. Dawson Barteaux from the right point fed Matt Register at the left side of the line. Register threw the puck towards the net and Arcuri banged the rebound home from inside the right circle. Patrick Curry 90 seconds later would give Kansas City back a two-goal lead. Idaho trailed 3-1 after the opening 20 minutes of play with shots even at 12-12.
Patrick Kudla (3rd) scored the only goal of the second period to cut the deficit down to 3-2 at 13:52. A.J. White from behind the net fed Ben Zloty on the far half wall. Zloty delivered a pass to Kudla at the top of the point where he stepped into a one-time shot finding the top corner. Shots were 7-5 Idaho in the frame.
Max Andreev would cap off his hat trick 2:58 into the third period to give Kansas City a 4-2 lead before the Steelheads scored three unanswered in a 4:15 stretch to take their first lead of the game. Dawson Barteaux (3rd) fired a wrist shot from the left circle beating Cale Morris over the glove at 4:13. 70 seconds later A.J. White (11th) tied the score at 4-4 on a power-play goal. Seamus Donohue from the top of the right circle sent a shot towards Morris with White tipping it home from the top of the crease. Then at 8:28 Keaton Mastrodonato (13th) gave Idaho the lead on a wicked wrist shot from the left circle over the near shoulder of Morris. Just 1:41 later the Mavericks tied the game at 5-5 on power-play goal from Kyle Jackson. At 15:14 Nate Knoepke after a skirmish in front gave the Mavericks back the lead. Patrick Curry scored on an empty-net with 55 seconds to seal the Mavericks 7-5 win.
Bryan Thomson made 17 saves on 23 shots in the loss while Cale Morris made 27 saves on 32 shots in the win.
ICCU Three Stars
1) Max Andreev (KC)
2) Patrick Curry (KC)
3) David Cotton (KC)
GAME NOTES
- Idaho finished 1-for-3 on the power-play while Kansas City was 1-for-2.
- Idaho outshot Kansas City 32-34.
- Idaho is 21-7-2 all-time vs. Kansas City and 9-6-2 in Independence, MO.
- Jade Miller (INJ), Janis Svanenbergs (DNP), Nick Canade (DNP), and Janis Svanenbergs (INJ) did not dress for Idaho.
- A.J. White finished with four points (1-3-4).
- Matt Register tallied three assists.
- Dawson Barteaux finished with three points (1-2-3).
- Keaton Mastrodonato scored his rookie leading 13th goal of the season and led all skaters with seven shots on net.
