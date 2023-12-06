Cyclones Fall Short to Swamp Rabbits

Cincinnati, OH - The Cyclones fell to the Swamp Rabbits 4-3 on the road in Greenville, South Carolina. It marked the only regular season meeting between the South and Central Division teams this year.

* After two strong penalty kills, Justin Vaive opened the scoring at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on a spin around shot that beat goaltender Jacob Ingham. Greenville responded with defenseman Bobby Russell floating one in from the point. With under two minutes to play in the period, Lee Lapid scored a spectacular goal to give the Cyclones a 2-1 lead. The second-year Cyclone dangled past the Greenville defenseman, then went upstairs to finish.

* After a scoreless middle period, Greenville tied the game with the lone power play goal of the game. Lincoln Griffin was credited with the Cyclones next go-ahead goal after a pass to the crease banked into the net off a Greenville defenseman's stick. The Swamp Rabbits scored two straight goals from Ryan Francis to win 4-3.

Up next, Cincy continues the road trip this Friday December 8th. The 'Clones and the Toledo Walleye faceoff for the first time this season. Cincinnati returns home to the Heritage Bank Center on Saturday December 9th to host Toledo.

