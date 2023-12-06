Olivier Legault Returns as Associate Head Coach

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that Olivier Legault will return to the team as associate head coach, effective immediately.

"I'm extremely appreciative to be welcomed back by the coaching staff, front office, and entire Komets organization. After a brief break, I am returning feeling rejuvenated and focused on the future," said Legault. "We have an amazing group of players this season, and I'm ready to help this team get better every day."

Legault, 37, started as an assistant coach with the Komets during the 2016-17 season under then-head coach Gary Graham. The Chibougamau, Quebec, native played portions of three seasons with the Komets, winning back-to-back Turner Cup championships in 2007-2008 and 2008-2009.

"It is great to have Olivier back. We are excited to get back to work and finish what we started," said head coach Jesse Kallechy. "We are all on the same page and focus on improving in every aspect."

"It's great news that Olivier will return to the team starting at practice tomorrow. Olivier, Jesse (Kallechy), and Cory (Melkert) were able to sit down and work out their differences," said Komet general manager David Franke. "Olivier is an integral part of the Komets on and off the ice. The players and fans will enjoy hearing the news of his return. We are very focused on the future, so this will be the organization's only comments."

