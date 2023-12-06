Sharks Reassign Chrona to Thunder

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that the Sharks have reassigned goaltender Magnus Chrona to Wichita from the Barracuda.

Chrona, 23, signed with the Sharks this past offseason. A native of Stockholm, Sweden, the 6-foot-5, 207-pound netminder was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fifth round (#152) during the 2018 NHL Entry Draft

Through nine games this year with the Barracuda, Chrona is 1-6-1 with a 3.80 goals-against average and .889 save percentage. He did play in one game for the Sharks in November.

Prior to turning pro, he played four years at the University of Denver. Chrona started all 32 games he played in as a senior in 2022-23 and posted a 22-9-0 record with a 2.19 goals-against average, .916 save percentage and four shutouts.

He finished tied for ninth in the country for wins and tied for 10th in shutouts. Chrona was named as the NCHC Goaltender of the Year, NCHC First All-Star Team, NCHC Regular Season Champion and NCHC Three Stars Award. He was also one of nine semifinalists for the Mike Richter Award, given to college hockey's top goaltender.

In 2021-22, Chrona backstopped the Pioneers to the 2022 NCAA Championship after compiling a 28-8-1 record with a 2.11 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage.

