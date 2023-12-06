Americans Open a Six-Game Road Trip in Utah.

Allen Americans defenseman Justin Allen and goaltender Leevi Merilainen vs. the Utah Grizzlies

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans defenseman Justin Allen and goaltender Leevi Merilainen vs. the Utah Grizzlies(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), open a three-game series in Utah tonight, in the first of six straight games on the road. The Americans are one point ahead of Utah in the Mountain Division Standings. Game time this evening is 8:10 PM CST.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 7:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 8:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: 12/20/23 vs. Rapid City, 7:10 PM CST

Power Play Keeps Rolling: The Americans are 5-for-15 on the power play in their last four games. The Americans power play ranks eighth overall in the league at 23.9 %. Brandon Puricelli scored the lone power play goal last Saturday in the Americans loss to Wichita. Allen is 17-for-71 in 18 games this season.

Long Streak Ends: Last Seasons MVP Hank Crone had his point streak come to an end at seven games last Saturday night. It was the first time this season since returning from the American Hockey League that Crone was held without a point. Hank Crone led the Americans in points last year with 105.

Myllari takes the C: Kris Myllari was named the new Captain late last week after Colton Hargrove suffered a serious injury that will keep him out of the lineup long term. Myllari is off to a great start this season with 17 points in 18 games. Myllari leads the ECHL with 10 power play assists and is second behind Wichita's Jay Dickman with 12 power play points. After having his four-game point streak snapped on Friday night, he has gone back-to-back without a point.

Back-to-Back: Americans forward William Provost has scored a goal in back-to-back games. Provost was acquired right before Thanksgiving from Fort Wayne along with defenseman Joe Gatenby for forward Chad Butcher.

Marcinew Suspended by the Americans: Matt Marcinew has been suspended by the team. He departed for Europe after 18 games with Allen. He had 21 points for the Americans, with 8 goals and 13 assists.

Comparing Allen and Wichita

Allen Americans

Home: 1-6-0

Away: 5-5-1

Overall: 6-11-1

Last 10: 3-6-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (7) Colby McAuley

Assists: (12) Kris Myllari

Points: (17) Matt Marcinew

+/-: (2) Justin Allen

PIM's: (56) Mikael Robidoux

Utah Grizzlies:

Home: 6-4-0-0

Away: 0-6-0-0

Overall: 6-10-0-0

Last 10: 3-7-0-0

Utah Grizzlies Leaders:

Goals: (6) Jordan Martel

Assists: (8) Brett Stapley

Points: (11) Brandon Cutler

+/-: (+5) Bryan Yoon

PIM's (20) Nathan Burke

