Yorke Goes Yard as Indians Defeat Bats on Friday Night, 6-3

April 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Nick Yorke launched his first home run of the season and Henry Davis notched two doubles to lead the Indianapolis Indians to a 6-3 victory over the Louisville Bats on Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

With the game tied at two apiece in the top of the fourth frame, Davis roped his second double of the contest to lead off the inning and was brought home on Liover Peguero's single. Peguero moved to second when Billy Cook worked a walk, then scored on a single from DJ Stewart. The two-run inning gave the Indians (4-5) an advantage they would not relinquish.

Ji Hwan Bae led off the first inning with a stand-up double to left field, and Davis followed with a double of his own down the left-field line to drive in the game's first run. In the top of the third, Nick Solak sent the first pitch he saw from Carson Spiers (L, 0-1) over the wall in left field to extend Indy's lead to two.

Louisville (6-6) battled back to even the score in the bottom of the inning, sparked by Tyler Callihan's RBI triple to right. He crossed home later in the frame on a sacrifice fly from Austin Hays. Jack Rogers added an RBI single to cut the deficit to one, but it was not enough. Yorke's solo shot in the fifth added insurance, and Davis scored again in the eighth when Cook grounded into a fielder's choice. That run capped the scoring and secured the win for Indianapolis.

Indians starter Carson Fulmer (W, 1-0) tossed 5.0 innings, surrendered three runs on five hits, and recorded four strikeouts. David Bednar, Randy Labaut and Eddy Yean (S, 1) threw 4.0 shutout innings in relief, yielding just 2 hits as Indians pitching kept the Bats off the board after the fourth inning.

The Indians and Bats continue the series with a doubleheader on Saturday at Louisville Slugger Field. First pitch for Game 1 is set for 2:05 PM, and the second game will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first contest. RHP Mike Burrows (0-0, 1.50) is the probable starter for Indy in the opener against LHP Drew Parrish (0-1, 5.79). In Game 2, RHP Aaron Wilkerson (1-1,7.71) will toe the rubber for Louisville, while Indianapolis has yet to name a starter.

