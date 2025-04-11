Bisons Best Bulls 8-5

April 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

BUFFALO, NY -- Buffalo scored three times in the eighth to snap a 5-5 tie and defeat the Durham Bulls 8-5 at Sahlen Field on Friday night.

After recording the first out of the inning, Bulls reliever Paul Gervase (L, 0-1) permitted the next four batters to reach, including Ali Sanchez, who lashed a tie-breaking single past a drawn-in shortstop Carson Williams to put Buffalo (3-6) ahead 6-5. A pair of bases loaded walks capped the frame.

Durham (7-5) assumed a 3-0 lead after 1 1/2 innings. Williams tripled into the right field corner in the opening frame to drive both Chandler Simpson and Eloy Jimenez home. In the second, Simpson singled in Jamie Westbrook for a 3-0 advantage.

Ian Seymour worked five innings in his third consecutive start. Seymour permitted six hits, with three of them hit for solo home runs.

After Buffalo went ahead with a run in the sixth against Joey Krehbiel, Durham nosed back on top when Simpson singled up the left field line to score Kenny Piper. As the throw ricocheted into the Bulls dugout, Dru Baker was awarded home.

Key Moments: Seymour permitted back-to-back home runs by Orelvis Martinez and Rainer Nunez on consecutive pitches in the fourth to pull Buffalo even. In the seventh, Gervase entered for Krehbiel with runners at first and second. Nunez smashed a grounder toward center, but second baseman Jamie Westbrook made a diving backhand stop to start a 4-6-3 double play. In Buffalo's clinching inning, Gervase surrendered consecutive one-out, two-strike hits, but an errant pickoff throw sent Steward Berroa from first to third. The infield came in, and Sanchez, who watched two strikes, then drilled the next pitch past Williams diving to his left at shortstop.

Debut: Evan Reifert made his 2025 and Triple-A debut for the Bulls, fanning Nunez with the bases loaded that he inherited. Reifert was a major league Rule V pick by Washington last December from the Rays, but did not make the Nationals in spring training. He was returned to the Rays toward the end of camp and was added to the Bulls staff when Jonathan Hernandez went on the injured list.

Chandler: Bulls centerfielder Chandler Simpson had three hits, driving in two while stealing two bases in Friday's loss. Simpson is hitting .306 with seven RBI and a perfect 7-7 in steals.

Double Double-Up: Saturday's 12:35 PM ET doubleheader will be the second twinbill of the series against Buffalo.

