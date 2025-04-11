Red Wings Fall to RailRiders in Extra-Inning Thriller

On a rainy Friday night in Moosic, Pennsylvania, The Rochester Red Wings fell in a back-and-forth, 11-inning contest in walk-off fashion to the Scranton/WB RailRiders, 8-7. Five Red Wings hitters turned in multi-hit performances in the loss and the offense combined for a season-high six extra-base hits, including a homer off the bat of RF Andrew Pinckney for the second-straight contest. On the mound, six relievers combined to hold the RailRiders to just three hits from the fifth inning on, led by 1.2 perfect innings from RHP Carlos Romero.

Leading off the top of the first for the Red Wings, CF Robert Hassell III roped a single back up the middle to get things going. The former first-round pick moved all the way to third base in the next at-bat on a single from 3B Brady House. With runners on the corners, DH Drew Millas delivered a sacrifice fly to left field, allowing Hassell III to cross the plate and give Rochester an early 1-0 lead.

After two quick outs in the bottom half of the first, CF Everson Pereira lined an 0-1 slider off the right field wall and just past the outstretched glove of Red Wings right fielder Andrew Pinckney for a double. 1B T.J. Rumfield then kept Pinckney busy with a single, allowing Pereira to cross the plate for the tying run. Back-to-back walks loaded the bases, but RHP Andry Lara ended the threat with a strikeout to keep the score at 1-1 after one full inning of play.

T.J. Rumfield led off the RailRiders half of the fifth inning with a double down the first-base line, and DH Cooper Hummel walked to put a pair of runners on with still no outs. After a strikeout, C Alex Jackson capitalized on the run-scoring opportunity with a broken-bat single to right field. Rumfield came around to score on the play to give Scranton/WB their first lead of the game, 2-1. After a pitching change, Jose Rojas made it a 3-1 on a fielder's choice down the third-base line.

Rochester wasted no time cutting into the lead in the sixth, as RF Andrew Pinckney connected on his second homer in as many games to right-center field, a 387-foot shot that came off the bat at 109.8 MPH. The Red Wings were unable to plate the tying run in the frame despite a single from C Andrew Knizner, keeping the score at 3-2 heading to the bottom half of the sixth.

Scranton/WB was held at bay in the ensuing half inning, and RailRiders pitching induced two quick outs to kick off the seventh. Drew Millas worked a walk to keep the inning alive, stole second, and moved to third when the throw ricocheted into right field. 1B Juan Yepez cashed in the very next at-bat via an RBI double to tie the game at three.

LF Dominic Smith worked a two-out walk for Scranton/WB in the bottom of the seventh. Alex Jackson then stepped up to the plate and jumped on the first pitch he saw, driving it 418 feet and over the left-center field wall for a two-run homer. This marked the veteran backstop's fourth career home run against the Red Wings and second of the series.

Rochester went quietly in the eighth, and SS Braden Shewmake worked a walk to lead off the bottom half of the inning. He then stole second, and took third when a pickoff attempt hit his elbow and bounced into center field. RF Ismael Munguia made the RailRiders lead three runs on a deep fly ball to right field that allowed Shewmake to score.

Entering the game as a pinch-hitter for Darren Baker and leading off the top of the ninth, Nasim Nuñez blooped a fly ball into center field that was dropped for a fielding error, allowing him to reach second base. Brady House came to the plate next and cracked a towering shot that careened off the right field wall in the air for his third double of the season, allowing Nuñez to trot home for the Red Wings fourth run of the game. House came in to score on a single off the bat of Drew Millas to cut the lead to one, and Juan Yepez grounded into a fielder's choice that allowed Millas to move up to second. Back-to-back singles from 2B Trey Lipscomb and Andrew Pinckney loaded the bases with one out for Andrew Knizner. The catcher worked a bases-loaded walk to tie the game heading into the bottom of the ninth.

Scranton/WB threatened with a pair of baserunners but were unable to push across the winning run, sending game three of the series to extra innings. Neither team was able to generate a run in the 10th, and Rochester came to bat in the 11th with the chance to take the lead. With the extra-inning rule in effect, Trey Lipscomb was intentionally walked to put a pair of runners on with one out. After a strikeout and a pitching change, Andrew Knizner was hit by a pitch to load the bases. PH Franchy Cordero worked the Wings' second bases-loaded walk of the night to make the score 7-6.

With one out in the bottom half, LF Duke Ellis grounded out to the right side to move T.J. Rumfield to third base. PH Ronaldo Hernandez then stepped up to the plate and delivered a two out, two-run walk-off home run into left-center field to win the game, 8-7.

Andry Lara took the ball and made his third Triple-A start tonight. The Venezuela native delivered 4.0 innings and allowed one earned on four hits, while striking out three and walking five. Southpaw Garvin Alston took over in the fifth, covered 0.1 inning and allowed two earned on two hits with a strikeout and a walk. Carlos Romero covered the remainder of the fifth and the sixth without allowing a hit and was replaced in the seventh by RHP Jack Sinclair, who allowed an unearned run on no hits with a walk and a strikeout. LHP Konnor Pilkington entered for the second time of the series in the ninth and worked a scoreless inning with a pair of walks. RHP Patrick Weigel came on for extra innings and finished with 1.2 innings pitched, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit with a walk and a strikeout.

Friday night's Player of the Game is DH Drew Millas. The Missouri native reached base four times in the contest, going 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI, two walks, two runs scored, and a stolen base. He has now turned in back-to-back multi-hit performances and carries a .423 batting average (11-for-26) through the first six games of April, tied for second-best in the International League.

The two teams will meet again Saturday for game four of their six-game set. Rochester will send southpaw Shinnosuke Ogasawara to the mound looking to tie the series against Scranton/WB right-hander Sean Boyle. The first pitch is set for 4:05 p.m.

