Vilade Double Supplies Redbirds' Offense in Loss at Sounds
April 11, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds fell in game four of a six-game series at the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) by a final score of 7-1 on Friday night at First Horizon Park in Nashville.
A third baseman Ryan Vilade RBI double in the seventh inning brought home the lone Memphis run in the loss. Catcher Jimmy Crooks, who scored on the Vilade double, has scored or driven in eight of the nine Redbirds runs in the series. Memphis recorded three hits, walked twice and reached on an error.
Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews (0-2) allowed four runs on five hits, walked six, struck out two and allowed two home runs across 2.2 innings. The six walks tie a professional career high set in his last start against Buffalo on April 4. Curtis Taylor tossed 3.1 scoreless, hitless innings in relief and struck out two.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 15 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Toronto Blue Jays) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
