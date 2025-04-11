RailRiders Edge Red Wings, 8-7

April 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders walked off the Rochester Red Wings 8-7 on Friday night at PNC Field. Down 7-6 in the bottom of the eleventh, pinch hitter Ronaldo Hernandez launched a two-run homer to left-center to send the RailRiders to their second consecutive walk-off victory against the Red Wings.

In the top of the first, Drew Millas drove in Robert Hassell III with a sacrifice fly off RailRiders starter Jake Woodford, giving the Red Wings a 1-0 edge.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plated a run in the home half of the frame. With two outs, Yankees #13 Prospect Everson Pereira doubled and scored on a T.J. Rumfield single to tie the game.

The RailRiders broke the tie in the bottom of the fifth. After Rumfield doubled to open the inning and Cooper Hummel walked to put two aboard, Alex Jackson roped a single to right for a 2-1 lead. Hummel would score on an infield ground out from Jose Rojas, putting SWB up two.

Andrew Pinckney pulled Rochester within one in the top of the sixth with a solo home run to left center off reliever Leonardo Pestana. The Red Wings tied the game in the seventh when Millas scored off a Juan Yepez double.

In the bottom of the seventh, Jackson put the RailRiders ahead with a two-run blast. After Dominick Smith worked a walk, Jackson smashed a 418th-foot bomb to left field for a 5-3 lead. The RailRiders catcher finished the game 2-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs.

The RailRiders manufactured a run in the eighth. Braden Shewmake opened the inning with a lead-off walk. After stealing second and advancing to third on a throwing error, Shewmake scored off an Ismael Munguia sacrifice fly, giving SWB added insurance heading into the final frame.

The Red Wings scored three runs and sent nine batters to the plate in the top of the ninth. A Brady House RBI double and a Millas RBI single off Rob Zastryzny pulled Rochester within one. With the bases loaded, Andrew Knizner worked a walk to push across Yepez and tie the game at six.

In the bottom of the tenth, SWB loaded the bases with one out but could not plate a runner for the victory.

Hummel, a position player, took the mound in the eleventh inning, hitting the first batter he faced to load the bases and walking in the go-ahead run, giving Rochester the lead.

Facing their final out, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pinch hitter Hernández smashed a 387-foot walk-off homer into left-center off Patrick Weigel to secure the win.

The RailRiders used seven pitchers in the contest with Hummel (1-0) earning the win. Woodford pitched 3.2 innings, allowing one run on five hits and striking out four. Andry Lara worked 4.0 innings, giving up four hits and one run in the start for Rochester. Weigel (0-1) took the loss.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues their series with Rochester on Saturday. The RailRiders will send Sean Boyle to face Red Wings left-hander Shinnosuke Ogasawra. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 P.M. and tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

