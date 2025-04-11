White Sox Call up Knights Infielder Chase Meidroth

April 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Chicago White Sox have announced that Charlotte Knights infielder Chase Meidroth will join the Major League Club ahead of tonight's series opener vs. Boston.

Meidroth (MY-drawth), 23, played in nine games with the Knights this season and went 8-for-30 (.267/.450/.600) with one double, three Home Runs, four RBI, and eight walks. Chase was acquired by the White Sox on December 11, 2024, via trade with the Boston Red Sox.

Meidroth, 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, led all of Triple-A last year in on-base percentage (.437) and walks (105). Chase's 11 runs scored this year with the Knights are tied for the most in the International League.

The Torrance, California native has played in a total of 264 Minor League games. Chase's MiLB career numbers are 268-for-942, a .285/.425/.414 slash line, with 23 Home Runs and 133 RBI.

Meidroth will wear jersey No. 10 with the White Sox. Chase was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of the University of San Diego.

The White Sox have optioned Outfielder Greg Jones to Charlotte and designated Right-Handed Pitcher Justin Anderson for assignment.

